Review: BEETLEJUICE at The Fisher Theatre

IT's SHOWTIME! Beetlejuice the frightening fun musical has returned to Detroit! The demon you know and love is haunting the Fisher Theatre this summer. Beetlejuice tells the story of a grieving family moving into a haunted house that has twists and turns you have to see to believe. Like the song says I hope you're ready for a show about death!

The Beetlejuice national touring cast puts on a fantastic production that was one of my favorite productions I have seen this year! Madison Mosley (Lydia) absolutely kills it(pun intended) as the grieving gothic teenager. Her multiple ballads in the show including Dead Mom and Home gave me chills. Her seamless emoting and true adaptations of these iconic songs truly immersed the audience into the show.

I have had the great pleasure of seeing Justin Collette play the guide to the other side in the national tour back in 2023. It's always fun to see how actors interept a roll after portraying a character for a longer period of time. Justin Collette brought such a new take on the character that I had completely forgotten I had previously seen him in the the title roll two years before! It is rare that a performer can surprise me with such a new take on a character that I already love. Throughout the show, Beetlejuice breaks the fourth wall and talks directly to the audience, which is highly entertaining. My favorite song in the show is The Whole Being Dead Thing which opens the show. Justin Collette had me and my friend in stitches at his opening number. I also loved the chemistry between Madison Mosley and Justin Collette during "Say My Name". They have a natural connection and perfect timing together. Overall I thoroughly enjoyed the show, and I encourage anyone to go to the Fisher Theatre to experience this show. The national tour will be performing in Cleveland, OH next!

BEETLEJUICE was performed at the Fisher Theatre. Season tickets are now on sale and will be available online at BroadwayinDetroit.com, charge by phone at (800) 982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. The 2025-2026 season is just about to begin this season starting with Beauty and the Beast. Get your Tickets here and visit the Fisher this fall!

Trigger Warning the show contains many flashing lights throughout the performance.

