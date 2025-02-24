RIPCORD Comes to Trenton in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open Book Theatre Company in Trenton will ignite the stage March 14 through April 6 with a production that promises equal measures of riotous humor and genuine heart in Ripcord, a play by David Lindsay-Abaire. The story follows prickly Abby, who is forced to share her room at Bristol Place Senior Living Facility with the sunny and chipper Marilyn. What begins as a seemingly harmless bet between the two quickly escalates into hilarious battles and a wild adventure that unveils unexpected depths and surprising friendships. The show features Connie Cowper and Linda Rabin Hammell, two of metro Detroit’s most talented and beloved actors and Open Book regulars, as the warring roommates.

Director Kevin T. Keller had originally discovered the script when he was looking for plays that featured older actresses, “so when [OBTC Artistic Director] Krista approached me to direct I said yes as soon as I could. The script stood out because it's absolutely bonkers, I could not believe the places that this play goes to and the jokes coming out of all the characters' mouths. But mostly I fell in love with the women at its center, they explode beyond their archetypes and have some genuinely touching moments beyond the humor.”

Linda Rabin Hammell, who brings Marilyn to life, is sure that audiences "will enjoy Ripcord for its whimsy and warmth; the deftness of the playwright's dialogue and plotting; the director's astute insights as to what makes this particular show tick; an acting troupe with the experience to render convincing and interesting characters; and talented designers who create the perfect set, props, lighting, sound, costumes, and special effects to draw the audience into the world of the play.”

Although onstage they are constantly sparring, Connie Cowper, who portrays the stern and cranky Abby, agrees. “The script gives us all opportunities to be zany and silly, yet our story includes themes of friendship, the love of family, and discovering hope and joy in whatever circumstances we find ourselves.”

Jordan Climie, who plays Derek (among other roles), sums up the show’s appeal. "People will enjoy this show because it's silly, and they'll be roaring with laughter. And then the heart will hit you. It will be a complete 180 with the dramatic tension suddenly filling the space. The script is brilliant to combine the two so seamlessly. Plus, I think we can all find a little bit of Abby or Marilyn in our own family history.”

Set to perform at Open Book Theatre, located at 1621 West Rd in Trenton, Ripcord invites audiences to experience a production that skillfully flips familiar tropes on their head. With ticket prices starting at $17 for students, the show is accessible to a wide range of theatergoers eager for a blend of uproarious comedy and poignant storytelling. Cowper adds that “Open Book Theatre Company has chosen a terrific play to get us out of our winter doldrums and welcome spring with a smile.”

In a production where the absurd meets the touching, Ripcord reminds us that laughter can be the best gateway to exploring life’s often-overlooked moments. With its witty dialogue, bold characters, and a creative team that thrives on spontaneity and heart, this play is poised to leave audiences both roaring with laughter and quietly moved long after the final bows.

The cast features Connie Cowper as Abby, Linda Rabin Hammell as Marilyn, Camden Maccagnone as Scotty, Amy Schumacher as Colleen, Jordan Climie as Derek, and Foster Johns as Benjamin and Lewis. The play is directed by Kevin T. Keller. Lighting Design by Harley Miah, Costume Design by Ashley M. Lyle, Props Design by Henry Ballesteros, Scenic Design by Krista Schafer, Sound Design by Leigh Ryder, and Stage Management by Shardai R. Davis.

Comments