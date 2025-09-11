Photos: SPAIN Will Launch Actors’ Theatre Grand Rapids’ 43rd Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors’ Theatre Grand Rapids will present the Michigan premiere of Jen Silverman’s SPAIN from September 11–20, 2025 at Spectrum Theater, located at Grand Rapids Community College. Check out photos of the production.

All performances will offer pay-what-you-can tickets, available now at atgr.org.

Set in 1936 against the backdrop of the Spanish Civil War, SPAIN follows two passionate filmmakers who embark on a sweeping new project designed to sway American hearts and minds. Their ambitions, however, are complicated when they discover the film is financed by the KGB. Silverman’s sharp and funny new play examines how art can shift into propaganda and how even the most well-meaning artists may be coerced with just the right amount of pressure.

The production will be directed by Jason J. Flannery and will feature Ian Grell as Joris Ivens, Annelise Dickinson as Helen, Bob Troszok as John Dos Passos, Gordon Greenhill as Ernest Hemingway, and Kyle Cain as Karl/Ivor.

All tickets for SPAIN will be offered on a pay-what-you-can basis. Performances will take place at Spectrum Theater, 160 Fountain Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (616) 234-3946 or visiting atgr.org.



SPAIN at Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids

