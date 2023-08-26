Photos: First Look at The Sauk's ROUNDING THIRD

Remaining performances are August 26 at 8 p.m. and August 27 at 3 p.m.

By: Aug. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Natalie Shaw, Maya Petropoulos, and More to Star in MEAN GIRLS North American Tour - Full Photo 2 Natalie Shaw, Maya Petropoulos, and More to Star in MEAN GIRLS North American Tour - Full Cast Announced!
Avon Players to Present THE FULL MONTY in September Photo 3 Avon Players to Present THE FULL MONTY in September
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

Jeff Webb always wanted to give acting another shot.

“This play seemed like the perfect opportunity to blend my love of baseball, coaching and the theatre,” said Webb, who plays Don in The Sauk’s production of “Rounding Third” this weekend at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville. “It has been over 35 years since I last appeared as Gollum in “The Hobbit.”

Webb, a teacher at Hudson Middle School, plays Don, the tough, blue-collar, win-at-all-costs veteran Little League coach whose son is the star pitcher. Darren Taylor plays Michael, a newcomer to town and baseball. Michael agrees to be Don’s assistant because he wants a special activity with his son, who has never played baseball before.

Despite their differences, Michael and Don form an uneasy alliance for the benefit of the team. And over the course of exhilarating victories, heartbreaking defeats, and interminable rain-outs, the two men battle over how to lead the team. Michael believes that the job of the coaches is to shield the kids from the intense pressure of competition while making sure everyone has a good time. Don thinks they should be teaching the kids how to win. Out of these conflicting philosophies, the real issues of the play emerge: how should we raise our children? Since we live in such a ferociously competitive society, do we protect our children as long as possible? Or do we prepare them to be tough enough to win? And what does it mean to be an American man?

“When I read the script for “Rounding Third,” I knew it was about baseball but I quickly learned it was about so much more than that, said Director Sarah Gray. “It's also about life. How a person coaches a team shows more than how they perceive the sport, it also shows how they look at life. I have met versions of both Don and Michael in my life - I've been coached by them and I've watched them coach my kids.”

The Sauk’s production includes design by Trinity Bird (set), Jennifer Yokell (costumes and properties), Mari Nuñez (lighting) and Joella Hendrickson (sound). The production is stage managed by Chris Dube. The crew includes Ron Boyle, Diane Langan and Ezra Hutchinson.

“While I hope you are genuinely entertained and have a few laughs with Don and Michael through this play, I also hope you leave thinking about your own philosophy when it comes to sports and life in general,” Gray added.

Performances are August 24-26 at 8 p.m. and August 27 at 3 p.m. All tickets are $10. Tickets are available in advance at Click Here or by calling 517-849-9100. The August 24 performance is a Pay What You Can Preview. These tickets are not sold in advance. All performances are at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville.
This production is sponsored by Playford Real Estate. The 2023 season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The 2023 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and 99-5 The Dale. The Sauk is supported by the Michigan Arts & Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Photos: First Look at The Sauk's ROUNDING THIRD
Darren Taylor and Jeff Webb

Photos: First Look at The Sauk's ROUNDING THIRD
Jeff Webb and Darren Taylor

Photos: First Look at The Sauk's ROUNDING THIRD
Jeff Webb

Photos: First Look at The Sauk's ROUNDING THIRD
Darren Taylor and Jeff Webb

Photos: First Look at The Sauk's ROUNDING THIRD
Darren Taylor and Jeff Webb

Photos: First Look at The Sauk's ROUNDING THIRD
Darren Taylor

Photos: First Look at The Sauk's ROUNDING THIRD
Jeff Webb and Darren Taylor




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Hideaway Circus to Launch U.S. Tour of REFLEX This Fall Photo
Hideaway Circus to Launch U.S. Tour of REFLEX This Fall

Don't miss out on the electrifying Reflex as Hideaway Circus takes their show on a thrilling U.S. tour this fall. Get ready for jaw-dropping performances and incredible talent at a city near you. Find out where and when you can experience the excitement firsthand.

2
DRIVING MISS DAISY & More Set for Tipping Point Theatre 16th Season Photo
DRIVING MISS DAISY & More Set for Tipping Point Theatre 16th Season

Discover the exciting 16th season at Tipping Point Theatre in Northville, featuring a beloved classic, Michigan premieres, and a hilarious holiday spoof. Get ready for a lineup of captivating performances and diverse theatrical offerings.

3
Williamston Theatre Celebrates The Opening Of Season 17 With ON THE MARKET Michigan Premie Photo
Williamston Theatre Celebrates The Opening Of Season 17 With ON THE MARKET Michigan Premiere

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, kicks off its 2023-2024 Season with the Michigan Premiere of On the Market by Jason Odell Williams.

4
Stagecrafters to Present Monty Pythons SPAMALOT Beginning Next Month Photo
Stagecrafters to Present Monty Python's SPAMALOT Beginning Next Month

Stagecrafters will present Monty Python's Spamalot running September 8-October 1 at the Baldwin Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop of Horrors
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (9/07-9/24)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Detroit Opera House (1/24-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Fisher Theatre (9/26-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SpongeBob SquarePants
Western Michigan University Theatre (4/05-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE: King For A Day
Miller Auditorium (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Argonautika
Western Michigan University Theatre (3/15-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Julius Caesar
Western Michigan University Theatre (5/17-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Violin: The Black Violin Experience Tour
Miller Auditorium (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# More Fun than Bowling
Western Michigan University Theatre (2/02-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Rain on Fire
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre (9/15-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You