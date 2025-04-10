Photos: ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET at Theatre NOVA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ann Arbor’s Theatre NOVA is presenting the World Premiere of "ECLIPSED: The Sun, the Moon and Gladys Atkinson Sweet" by D.L. Patrick, a play documenting the all-too-real 1925 case of an African American married couple and their friends charged with first-degree murder following the attack on the Sweet's Detroit home by over 700 white neighbors. Take a look at new production photos below.

On the night of September 9, 1925, Gladys Atkinson Sweet was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, along with her husband, Dr. Ossian Sweet, his two brothers and seven other African Americans following the attack on her home. They were well-educated, well-respected, talented people who would have been assets to any community.

Although much has been written about Dr. Sweet and the two Sweet trials, litigated by Clarence Darrow, this play imagines the perspective of Gladys Sweet and the women who populated her life. It is about what women do, and have always done, in the shadows.

The cast features Shelby Bradley, Bréon LaDawn, Dan Johnson, Princess Jones, CJ Williams, and Emily Wilson-Tobin. Helmed by Bryana Hall (director), the talented production team includes Craig Hane (set), Jeff Alder (lights), Michaella Victoria (costumes), Kennikki Jones-Jones (sound), Carla Milarch (props), and Briana O’Neal (stage manager).

ECLIPSED will run April 11 through May 11 at Theatre NOVA (410 W Huron St, Ann Arbor). Performances are Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $30, $25 for 65 and over and $15 for students with student IDs at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at www.TheatreNOVA.org or in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theater will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking and quick access to the city’s restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA across Huron Street from Ann Arbor’s YMCA through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street.

Photo credit: Sean Carter Photography.

