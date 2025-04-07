Photos: A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN Now Extended at Farmers Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Farmers Alley Theatre is presenting the Kalamazoo premiere of A Jukebox for the Algonquin by Paul Stroili: a brand new comedy with heart running through April 27th. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.

At a senior living community in the Adirondack region of upstate New York, a small group of residents decide they’re not quite ready to go “gentle into that good night.” This band of displaced former city dwellers from Brooklyn and The Bronx devise a plot to prove that “old” is not a New York state of mind. Their mission to fundraise a purchase of a jukebox for the community rec room leads them on a hilarious and touching journey of the spirit - young or old!

Directed by playwright Paul Stroili and Starring Rico Bruce Wade (Driving Miss Daisy & The Whipping Man) as “Johnny”, Elizabeth Terrel (WMU professor; A Doll’s House Part 2 & Vanya/Sonia at Farmers Alley) as “Annie”, Dwandra Nickole Lampkin (WMU professor; Skeleton Crew at Farmers Alley) as “Josefina” and Shannon Huneryager (Working The Musical) as “Peg/Mrs. McDarren”. Making their Farmers Alley stage debuts are Lauren McCormack as “Dennis”, Kevin Theis as “Chuck”, and WMU student Charlie Vivirito as “Tyler”.

Farmers Alley is ecstatic to welcome back Paul Stroili in two new capacities: as playwright and director. Paul is one of Farmers Alley’s favorite actors (The Lifespan of a Fact, Native Gardens) who has promised plenty of smiles, laughs and a few tears for the audience as the leader and creator of this production. Paul is a resident artist at Jeff Daniels’ Purple Rose Theatre. His other plays include My Mother and the Michigan/Ohio War, Cheese Louise, Plane Crazy, and Last Call at the Aardvark. His autobiographical solo show, Straight Up with a Twist, toured the U.S. for nearly nine years culminating in a twice extended Off Broadway run.

Photo credit: Klose2uPhotography

Comments