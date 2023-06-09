PRTC Ends 32nd Season With World Premiere Play A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

Performances run from Friday, July 7 through Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Jun. 09, 2023

Click Here has announced the final production of their 32nd season, “A Jukebox for the Algonquin” a World Premiere play by Paul Stroili. Tickets are on sale now.

 

At a senior living community in the Adirondacks, a small group of residents decide they're not quite ready to “go gentle into that good night.” This band of displaced former city dwellers from Brooklyn and The Bronx hatch a plot to prove that aging is not a New York state of mind. “A Jukebox for the Algonquin” is a tale about those who will not be forgotten – a serious comedy about sex, drugs, and rocking chairs.

 

“A Jukebox for the Algonquin” contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

 

A Resident Artist at PRTC, Paul Stroili's autobiographical solo show “Straight Up with a Twist” toured the U.S. for over nine years, culminating in a twice-extended Off-Broadway run. Stroili's other playwriting credits include “Last Call at the Aardvark”, “Cheese Louise”, “Plane Crazy”, and “My Dinner with Arlecchino”. His screenplay for the film “The Beating” was utilized by Columbia College in their course of study on short filmmaking. His writing has also appeared in Los Angeles Magazine and New York Magazine. Recently, Paul served as Executive Producer for the feature film, “Wake”, which was awarded Best Feature Film honors at Riverside, Alexandria and Sedona International Film Festivals.  While residing in Los Angeles, he was a faculty member in the UCLA Entertainment Studies program. He lives in Chicago.

 

Performances run from Friday, July 7 through Saturday, September 2, 2023. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, July 13. The press opening is Friday, July 14 at 8:00pm.

 

Directed by Suzi Regan (Birmingham), the cast features Susan Angelo (Los Angeles, CA), Wallace Bridges (Ypsilanti), Ruth Crawford (Ann Arbor), Mark Colson (Detroit), MaryJo Cuppone (Ann Arbor), Ethan May (Beverly Hills), and John Seibert (Ann Arbor). Set design by Bartley H. Bauer, properties by Danna Segrest, costumes by Suzanne Young, lighting by Noele Stollmack, and sound by Brad Phillips. Karen Anne George is the stage manager.

 

The production sponsors for “A Jukebox for the Algonquin” are Lume Cannabis Co. Ann Arbor, Chelsea State Bank, and Rick Taylor, Reinhart Realtors. Underwriting support for the season comes from the Chelsea Community Foundation, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, The Ford Motor Company Fund, The Hamp Family Fund, Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, The Shubert Foundation, and The Matilda R. Wilson Fund. Media sponsors include HOME.fm, JTV, and Michigan Radio.

 

Ticket Information

 

All performances will be held at The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118. The performance calendar can be found Click Here.

 

Ticket prices start at $30 with special discounts for seniors, patrons 30 years or younger, members of the military, teachers, and groups (12+). For more information or to make reservations call (734) 433-7673 or go to Click Here.




