Obsidian Theatre Festival Launches Season 4 Streaming with New Musical TI'MON

The Obsidian Theatre Festival (OTF), a program of the GhostLight Arts Initiative (GLAI), has launched its Season 4 streaming content, beginning with the premiere of TI'MON, a new musical documentary by Ashlee K. Thomas and Ziyan Yang. This bold piece marks the start of a monthly rollout of original plays, music, and panel discussions, all available to stream at obsidianfest.org.

TI'MON, which tells the story of a young Haitian boy navigating the American immigration system with only his imagination and a doll named Eshleem, debuted July 22 on GhostLight’s YouTube channel. A behind-the-scenes documentary, directed by Toni Cunningham and produced by Kennikki Jones-Jones, captures the development process, including rehearsals and dramaturgy with Kanoa Sims.

“Streaming allows us to share expansive, original work with audiences near and far, amplifying voices that deserve to be seen and heard,” said John Sloan III, OTF Producing Artistic Director. “This season, we took the time to intentionally shape and refine our Season 4 content.”

Season 4 Streaming Schedule

TI'MON Documentary & Feature – Now Streaming

The Golden Loc Trailer – July 24

The Golden Loc Feature Film – August 19

Gala Recap & Honoree Features – September 1

IMPACT Conference Roundtable – September 16

Gala Performances & Fellow Recognition – October 15

Crooked Parts – November 13

Black Santa – November 27

Subscriptions start at $0/month with the “Slate” plan and scale up to “Black Pearl+” at $100/year, which includes exclusive content and event invitations. Viewers from 48 states and 28 countries have streamed OTF content, accumulating over 220,000 views since 2021.

Founded in 2021 by John Sloan III and partners Nicely Theatre Group and David Carroll, OTF has evolved into a nationally recognized platform for emerging Black voices in theatre and film, offering programming that intersects art, activism, and policy. In addition to theatrical releases, the festival’s Detroit IMPACT Arts Conference and educational initiatives contribute to a full season of year-round engagement.

For more information or to subscribe, visit obsidianfest.org or ghostlight.art.