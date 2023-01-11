Oakland University Winter Theatre Season To Feature Three Shows At Pontiac Venues

The city of Pontiac, Mich. is the place to be this winter, as Oakland University's Department of Theatre will present three shows at two of the city's premiere entertainment venues - the Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, and the Pontiac Little Art Theatre.

"With our theatre spaces under renovation at Oakland University, we are fortunate to have access to the beautiful and historic venues in nearby Pontiac," said Kerro Knox 3, professor of theatre and associate director of the School of Music, Theatre and Dance. "Our students will have the experience of performing in a proscenium theatre at the Flagstar Strand and in an intimate flexible venue at the Pontiac Little Art Theatre in their 'on the road' performances, and we are thrilled to bring our performances out into the community. Our patrons can also enjoy dinner in downtown Pontiac and have a great night out!"

The 2023 season will kick off on Thursday, March 23 with A Little Night Music, Stephen Sondheim's rich reflection on love, relationships and what can happen on a summer night.

With music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, A Little Night Music is being directed by Karen Sheridan. The production explores the tangled web of affairs around actress Desirée Armfeldt and the men who love her. Featuring the classic song, "Send in the Clowns," this Tony Award-winning musical presents infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances.

The production will take place in Pontiac's gloriously restored Strand Theatre from Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26. Admission is $20 general and $12 for students. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

"A Little Night Music is Sondheim's gem," said Sheridan, director and distinguished professor of theatre at OU. "The music is sumptuous; the story is sexy and funny. It has the feeling of something that is fleeting. That one shouldn't blink or you'll miss it. And the students get to present it on the beautiful Flagstar Strand stage - magnificent."

The season continues on Saturday, March 30 as the Department of Theatre presents Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare. The production tells the story of shipwrecked Viola, who finds herself alone in a strange land. Determined to survive on their own, they disguise themselves as a man. So begins a whirlwind of mistaken identity and unrequited love, where Viola learns that sometimes when we feel lost, we find our true selves.

Twelfth Night, directed by Sara Catheryn Wolf, will take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 - Saturday, April 1; 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 at the Pontiac Little Art Theatre. Admission is $20 general and $10 for students. Tickets are available at etix.com.

"I'm so excited to work with our cast of talented actors," Wolf said. "We're currently in preproduction, and the creativity and space is so inspiring."

On Thursday, April 6, the winter season will continue with Love and Information, directed by Beth Guest and written by Caryl Churchill.

In this fast-moving kaleidoscope of scenes, encompassing more than a hundred characters, Love and Information is a profound look at humanity trying to make sense of the world. In this unique age of technology, media, and an endless feed of information, this play looks at the influence these distractions have upon people and their connection to each other.

The production will take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 - Friday, April 7; and at 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 at the Pontiac Little Art Theatre. Admission is $20 general and $10 for students. Tickets are available at etix.com.

The Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 12 N. Saginaw Street in Pontiac, and the Pontiac Little Art Theatre is located at 47 N. Saginaw Street, also in Pontiac.

For more information, visit www.oakland.edu/smtd.