Midland Symphony Orchestra to Celebrate 90th Season With HOLIDAY POPS and More

The Midland Symphony Orchestra will mark its 90th season with a lineup that showcases cinematic storytelling to cosmic exploration, promising a thrilling lineup of performances celebrating the power and importance of live orchestral music. Single tickets for the 2025/26 concerts go on sale Friday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m., giving audiences the chance to secure seats for some of the most anticipated concerts of the year.

“Ninety seasons isn’t just a milestone for the Midland Symphony Orchestra; it’s a testament to a community that believes in the power of the arts,” said Matt Travis, President and CEO of Midland Center for the Arts. “This year, we celebrate where we’ve been and where we’re headed, inviting longtime patrons and first-time guests to experience performances that connect us, challenge us, and fill the hall with joy.”

The season opens with TCHAIKOVSKY VIOLIN CONCERT featuring soloist Adrian Anantawan performing this breathtaking work, alongside Carlos Simon’s vibrant “Motherboxx Connection” and Rimsky-Korsakov’s lush and alluring “Scheherazade.”

Holiday tradition continues with HOLIDAY POPS, featuring Broadway star Arielle Jacobs (In the Heights, Aladdin) and the Center’s Chorale Choir. From festive carols to musical theatre magic, this joyful performance is a regional favorite and sells quickly each year. Tickets for the Holiday Pops concert went on sale July 25.

The Midland Symphony Orchestra will launch audiences into orbit with COSMIC CYCLES, an immersive multimedia work pairing NASA visuals with Henry Dehlinger’s cinematic score. The evening also features Principal Horn Kurt Civilette performing Glière’s rich and expressive “Horn Concerto.”

In honor of America’s 250th birthday, the Orchestra will perform music from the nation’s founding era for SOUNDS OF INDEPENDENCE, including works by Mozart and Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Pianist Amiri Harewood joins the orchestra for this stirring celebration of history and artistry.