Midland Center For The Arts Welcomes Megan Krause as Managing Director of Center Stage Theatre and Theatre Education

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Midland Center for the Arts has announced the hiring of Megan Krause as its new Managing Director of Center Stage Theatre and Theatre Education. Krause will lead Center Stage Theatre’s community theatre season and the Center’s youth theatre programs, collaborating with volunteers, educators, and artists across the Great Lakes Bay Region.

A lifelong theatre artist, Krause trained at AMDA New York before launching a career that has taken her to repertory theatres and regional stages from New York to Orlando and now Midland. Michigan audiences have seen her in roles such as Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and the title role in Evita. Midland Center audiences will remember her from past Center Stage Theatre productions as Maureen in Rent and Judy in White Christmas, where she also served as assistant director and choreographer. Most recently, she directed and choreographed Rock of Ages on the Center’s outdoor stage.

Krause has been active as a producer, director, choreographer, educator and designer. In 2021, she and her husband, Chris Krause, co-founded The Friction Theatre in Midland, where they produce bold and collaborative productions like Cabaret, Evil Dead the Musical, and The Pillowman. Chris will continue to lead The Friction Theatre as the company’s artistic director. Megan will stay engaged with many theatres throughout the region, allowing Midland Center to foster new relationships and collaborations.

“Joining Midland Center for the Arts is such an honor,” said Krause. “I’m thrilled to be part of a place that has long been a home for creativity in our community, and I can’t wait to help create new opportunities for connection, learning and storytelling.”

As an educator at the Center, Krause has taught musical theatre classes, dance workshops, and mentored students on stage in the Rising Stars production of High School Musical. In this new role, she is eager to build on those experiences by developing new youth theatre opportunities, growing existing programs and inspiring young people to discover a lifelong passion – or even a career – in the performing arts.

Future Center Stage Theatre seasons will be curated under Krause’s direction, with productions that balance entertainment and artistic challenge. Working in collaboration with Midland Center staff and volunteers, Krause will help ensure the Center delivers high-quality community productions that reflect the talent and creativity of the region.