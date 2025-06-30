Midland Center For The Arts Earns Challenge Grant From Dow Company Foundation

Midland Center for the Arts has earned an additional $3 million from the Dow Company Foundation toward the transformational renovation project currently underway at the Center, which includes a bold reimagining of the Museum of Science & Art. This was accomplished by completing a previously committed matching challenge grant, which required the Center to secure an additional $3 million in new, diversified philanthropic support from other charitable foundations and businesses.

This most recent funding adds to a grant the Dow Company Foundation made in support of the project in 2022, bringing the total charitable contribution by the Dow Company Foundation to $8 million and making it the largest single funder of the project to date.



“This moment is a powerful reflection of what happens when a community comes together,” said Jenifer Acosta, Chair of Midland Center for the Arts’ Board of Directors. “We’re incredibly proud to have earned the trust and support of so many organizations, foundations and community leaders who believe in this project and the Center’s role as a regional hub for education, creativity, and innovation.”



The challenge grant was established to enable further investment in the Center’s $47 million capital campaign, designed to elevate STEM learning through immersive, rotating exhibits that blend science and art. This milestone represents a major step forward in creating a new, state-of-the-art museum experience for families, students and visitors across the Great Lakes Bay Region and beyond. In addition to enriching educational content, these renovations include essential accessibility upgrades, ensuring the Center is welcoming and usable for all visitors.



“This generous support speaks volumes about the trust our community places in the Center and our mission,” said Matt Travis, President & CEO of Midland Center for the Arts. “With the Dow Company Foundation challenge now fulfilled, we’re moving full steam ahead. Renovations are in progress, programming continues and we’re more committed than ever to delivering bold, inspiring experiences that serve the people of the Great Lakes Bay Region for generations to come.”



Renovations at Midland Center for the Arts are underway and will continue alongside ongoing performances, pop-up exhibits and community events. Thanks to campaign contributions, renovation efforts are enhancing public spaces, modernizing facilities and building stronger connections between galleries, art-making spaces and educational programming. The Center remains open and active throughout this renovation, committed to maintaining a high-quality visitor experience during construction.



“Our goal is to build an innovative, inclusive and sustainable world where communities can thrive – but we cannot do it alone,” said Bob Plishka, Global Director of Strategic Corporate Partnerships and Dow Company Foundation President. “Access to science education is one of our key strategic priorities and we are proud to support the expanded access to hands-on learning for families across the region that the new museum experience will bring. Science and art spark curiosity in young minds who will be the leaders of tomorrow and we applaud the many partners who continue to step up to help bring this vision to reality.”



Established in 1979, the Dow Company Foundation strives to build thriving communities and address the world’s most pressing challenges through strategic charitable investments, engaging employees for impact, and partnering with global and local organizations.

