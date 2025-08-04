Michigan Shakespeare Festival to Return in 2026 With Previously Announced Season

Following the 2025 season cancellation, MSF launches recovery plan and announces first event at the Hilberry Gateway.
The Michigan Shakespeare Festival (MSF) has announced that it will officially return in summer 2026 with the previously planned 2025 season, following a unanimous vote by the Board of Directors.
With the addition of five new board members, the Festival is moving forward with a comprehensive recovery plan to preserve the legacy of the Official Shakespeare Festival of the State of Michigan.
The 2025 MainStage season—originally canceled due to a major funding gap—will now be produced in 2026. The lineup includes:
RICHARD III, starring Detroit’s own Rico Bruce Wade
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
THE BEAUX' STRATAGEM: A COMEDY OF BAD MANNERS, a world premiere adaptation by Robert Kauzlaric
The Festival will also extend offers to the artists originally contracted for the 2025 season.
“After the heartbreak of canceling our 2025 productions, we’re energized by the support of new board members and our partners at Wayne State University,” said Producing Artistic Director Janice L Blixt. “This is the beginning of a comeback, and we want the community to be part of it.”
The first event in MSF’s 2025–2026 off-season programming will be Inside the Classical Actors Studio, a behind-the-scenes evening featuring Festival artists in conversation and performance. Modeled after The Graham Norton Show, this unscripted event will offer stories, laughs, and a peek at the craft of classical theater.
Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Venue: The Hilberry Gateway, Midtown Detroit
Tickets: On sale starting August 8 at www.wsushows.com
Additional upcoming events include a holiday celebration and spring staged readings of Shakespeare apocrypha and other rare texts.
MSF’s multi-pronged recovery strategy includes:
Expanded board membership
Year-round fundraising initiatives
Revival of the MiSFITs high school tour
A residency partnership with Wayne State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance at the Hilberry Gateway
Clear financial benchmarks have been established to ensure the Festival’s long-term viability leading up to its 2026 return.
