MOIPEI Comes to The Mendel Center This Month

On February 15th MOIPEI will be performing their 2-act concert From the Land of the Lion to the Big Apple, starting at 7:00 PM.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

MOIPEI will make their Michigan debut at The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College on February 14th in Benton Harbor, MI for a special Valentine's evening with dinner at 6 PM followed by a performance by MOIPEI. On February 15th MOIPEI will be performing their 2-act concert From the Land of the Lion to the Big Apple, starting at 7:00 PM.

Mary, Maggy and Marta are identical triplets from Nairobi, Kenya, and currently reside in the U.S. They found early success in Kenya Music Festivals. At the age of 12, were appointed Kenya's first ever UNICEF Child Ambassadors. Through their musical talents they championed girl child empowerment, education, and alternative rites of passage. They were awarded the Head of State Commendation (HSC), by the President of Kenya in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the Music Industry and the Nation. MOIPEI has been voted the winners of the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards as Best Vocal Group.

Recent performances include The Kennedy Center, Washington DC; 54 Below and Merkin Hall (Kaufman Center) both in NYC. Other performances include Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland Jazz Club, NYC; the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, San Antonio Symphony; Amarillo Opera; Blue Strawberry in St. Louis and Performing Arts Centers through the country.

Their program is as unique as their talents. They interpret some well-known selections from the American Songbook and dazzle with their illuminating take on Broadway. Throw in a dash of Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman to swing, a flash of pop to provoke, and add a traditional Kenyan children's song to bring it all back home. The exceptional talents of these three sisters blend these music genres to create an amazing, fulfilling, and entertaining evening. Guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Music Direction by Phil Reno. Written and directed by Matthew Inge.

This sister act has some of the most stunning harmonies and charming storytelling on the scene today, which is probably why everyone, upon seeing them, becomes immediately smitten by them. Stephen Mosher, Broadway World

Reservations: Click Here

For more information about Moipei visit: www.IngenuityProductions.com




