MAN OF LA MANCHA to Open at Birmingham Village Players in September

Birmingham Village Players will open its 23rd Season with the Tony Award-winning classic Man of La Mancha, running September 12–28, 2025.

Directed by Sue Chekaway and Roberta Campion, Man of La Mancha tells the story of Miguel de Cervantes, a failed Spanish author imprisoned during the Inquisition, who defends himself by enacting the tale of Don Quixote, an aging man who believes he is a knight on a quest to right the world’s wrongs.

The production features a cast of 20, including 12 actors making their Birmingham Village Players debut. Jennifer Jones will reprise her role as Aldonza/Dulcinea for the third time, with Jude Purcell as Cervantes/Don Quixote, Michael A. Gravame as Sancho Panza, and additional performances by Aliya Walters, Katerine Huyghe, Caroline Dargay, Scott Steiger, and more.

The creative team includes Lori Porter (Music Director), Diana McClain (Producer), Kate Sweeney (Assistant Producer), Jessica Gamarra (Dance Captain), Shania Chehab (Lighting Design), Andrea McDonald (Hair/Make-up), Mark Carley (Stage Manager), Michael Campion (Set Designer), and Eric Sieh (Sound). Man of La Mancha is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Performances will take place at the Village Players Theatre in Birmingham, MI, with Thursday–Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available at birminghamvillageplayers.com or by calling 248-644-2075.