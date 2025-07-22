MAN OF LA MANCHA and More Set for Birmingham Village Players 103rd Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birmingham Village Players will open its 103rd season this fall with five productions. The BVP season begins September 12-28, 2025, with Man of La Mancha. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' 17th-century masterwork, Don Quixote, and performed as a play-within-a-play, it tells the story of an elderly man who goes on a quest to right all wrongs in the world and refuses to give up his impossible dream. This poignant and moving five-time Tony Award-winning musical features the popular song "The Impossible Dream" and will be directed by Roberta Campion and Sue Chekaway. Written by Dale Wasserman with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion.

Lost in Yonkers, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning dramedy written by Neil Simon, steps onto the BVP stage November 7-23, 2025. This coming-of-age story explores the humor and heartbreak of two teenage boys and their dysfunctional family as they struggle to navigate their complicated family relationships in 1942. Lost in Yonkers will be directed by Eileen White.

January starts the new year with laughter and love. In Once Upon a Mattress, Princess Winnifred the Woebegone hopes to win the heart of Prince Dauntless, assuming she can pass the impossible tests devised by devious Queen Aggravain. This twist on the classic tale of "The Princess and the Pea" was recently seen on Broadway. It will be directed by Jay Kaplan and presented January 9-25, 2026, featuring music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.

Wendy Kesselman's gripping new adaptation of The Diary of Anne Frank, a play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett based upon Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl, will be presented March 6-22, 2026. The Diary of Anne Frank depicts the deprivation faced by eight people hiding from the Nazis during World War II, while it shines a light on Anne's indomitable spirit and her desire for a better world. By weaving in survivor accounts and recently discovered writings from Anne's diary, Kesselman's adaptation introduces a new generation to the atrocities of Nazi Germany. This riveting reimagining of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning original stage play will be directed by Michael A. Gravame.

You'll be whisked away to a romantic weekend in the country May 1-17, 2026, by A Little Night Music. This delightful musical suggested by a film by Ingmar Bergman is set in 1900 Sweden and introduces you to the tangled web of affairs centered around an actress, her lovers, and their extended families. It features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, including his popular song "Send in the Clowns," a book written by Hugh Wheeler, and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. A Little Night Music was the winner of four Tony Awards and will be directed by Holly Conroy.