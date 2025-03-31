MAMMA MIA! To Be Presented at Hartland Drama Club in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The ultimate feel-good show hits the stage as Hartland Drama Club will present jukebox musical "Mamma Mia!" Friday through Sunday, April 11-13, and April 25-27, at Hartland High School, 10635 Dunham Road in Hartland. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

In this worldwide favorite, ABBA's iconic hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Hartland Drama Club's production of "Mamma Mia!" features 86 talented cast and crew members, along with non-stop laughs, explosive dance numbers, an impressive set, and dazzling costumes. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show for the Hartland community and beyond.

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Tickets are available online and at the door. Individual tickets purchased in advance are $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors. Tickets purchased at the door are $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors. This production is licensed by Music Theatre International.

"MAMMA MIA!" CAST INCLUDES: Ruby Landacre as Donna Sheridan; Maya Griffon as Sophie Sheridan; Felix Sleeman as Sam Carmichael; Ethan Stang as Harry Bright; Logan Clark as Bill Austin; Jackson Albers (student director in training) as Sky; Saige Ellis as Rosie Mulligan; Ryleigh Harris as Tanya Cresham-Leigh; Samantha Landacre as Lisa; Olivia Kolke as Ali; Barrett Walaskay as Pepper; Megan Patrick as Eddie; Anthony Liloia as Father Alexandrios; and many other members of Hartland Drama Club in the talented ensemble. Alayna Miller serves as student producer and Paige Reck as student director.

