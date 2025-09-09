Liverpool Legends to Bring THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE to Flagstar Strand Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed tribute band Liverpool Legends will bring The Complete Beatles Experience to the Flagstar Strand Theatre on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available now.

Handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of George Harrison, the four world-class musicians and actors of Liverpool Legends recreate the unforgettable sights and sounds of The Beatles. The immersive show takes audiences on a journey through the Fab Four’s legendary career—from the early mop-top era of “She Loves You” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” to the psychedelic spectacle of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, and the timeless anthems of “Come Together,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Hey Jude.”

Narrated by Louise Harrison, who played an instrumental role in her brother’s early success, the performance features spot-on vocals, period costumes, vintage instruments, dazzling visuals, and uncanny mannerisms, making audiences feel as though they are watching The Beatles themselves.

The Liverpool Legends have an impressive international track record: they were Grammy-nominated for Fab Fan Memories – A Beatles Bond, have sold out concerts in more than 20 countries, headlined the Rose Bowl before 68,000 fans, and performed at both Carnegie Hall and The Cavern Club.

They have also recorded at Abbey Road Studios, were selected by producer Jerry Bruckheimer to portray The Beatles, and recently earned a spot on Pollstar’s Live75 chart of the world’s top active touring acts.