Legendary Isley Brothers Bring Their Show To Flint For United Way Anniversary

To celebrate 100 years of service to its community, the United Way of Genesee County presents the Isley Brothers in concert, featuring Ronald Isley and Ernest Isley. The performance will be at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at the FIM Flint Capitol Theatre.

Best known for songs such as "Shout," "Who's That Lady," "It's Your Thing" and "Summer Breeze," the Isley Brothers are known for having hits in six straight decades, from the '50s to the '00s. Their first single and album debuted in 1959. After that, the Isley Brothers repeatedly redefined their music and dominated the black music charts "like no band before or since." Jimi Hendrix - who toured as their backing guitarist in the early '60s, and Elton John - whose band backed the Isleys in the U.K. - are among the most famous supporting musicians to play with the family duo. They've had "arguably the most legendary run of albums in R&B history," according to organizers.

The Isley Brothers are considered "forever living legends, still rocking crowds 60-plus years after they first taught us how to 'Shout.'" Now they will help UWGC celebrate its legacy as well.

"Over the last 100 years, many people have made it possible for the UWGC to give a hand-up to residents throughout Genesee and Shiawassee Counties," said James Gaskin, UWGC CEO. "We didn't want to have another boring dinner, to thank everyone for their contributions. Instead, throwing a community party for all to enjoy at Flint's own historic Capitol Theatre was a no brainer."

Wanting to make this the best experience possible for the community, the UWGC leaned on the expertise of FIM to secure the talent and host this centennial celebration.

"FIM is thrilled to see the United Way of Genesee County reach such a significant milestone. To be able to partner with them is an honor after all they've done for so many in our community," expressed FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine. "It's also extremely exciting to have an act the caliber of the Isley Brothers at the Capitol Theatre, bringing its cultural legacy to a venue with a storied history of its own. We welcome everyone to the beautifully restored Capitol Theatre for this important celebration."

Founded in 1922, the United Way of Genesee raises funds and provides resources to impact its community. Together with many donors and partners, it impacts the basic needs, health and financial stability, and education of children, individuals and families in Genesee and Shiawassee Counties. Get more information at www.unitedwaygenesee.org.

Tickets are available online at tickets.thefim.org, at the FIM Ticket Center box offices at the FIM Whiting Auditorium or Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333.