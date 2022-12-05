Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; Croswell Opera House Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Melanie Aue & Kayla Harwood - Let Me Be Your Star - 2ND ST. SIX CABARET - Downriver Actors Guild 20%

Michael Hisamoto - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - Hope Repertory Theatre 14%

Sam Ramirez - Tomorrow - 2ND ST. SIX CABARET - Downriver Actors Guild 12%

Jason Bowen - ALL ABOUT ME - Five15 11%

Stacey Barrett - BROADWAY OUR WAY: A COLORFUL CABARET - Stagecrafters 11%

Brandon Victor Dixon - LIVE - Cabaret 313 8%

Sarab Kamoo - 9 PARTS OF DESIRE - Williamston Theatre 7%

Kahil ‘El Zabar - MODERN JAZZ MEETS MUSICAL THEATRE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 6%

Tony DeSare - SONG DIARIES LIVE - Saugatuck Center for the Arts 5%

Sandy Bremer - YOU'D NEVER BELIEVE IT! - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Deanna Johnson - BROADWAY OUR WAY: A COLORFUL CABARET - Stsgecrafters 3%

Ryan Bowie - BROADWAY OUR WAY: A COLORFUL CABARER - Stagecrafters 2%

Marion Markham - AMERICAN SONGBOOK - Ocean House 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Spencer Genrich - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 14%

Sarah Nowak - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 11%

Debra Calabrese - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 9%

Jenny Meeks - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre 8%

Chaz Sanders - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 8%

Sarah Kilgore - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Sauk 6%

N'Jeri Nicholson - THE DESCENDANTS - Downriver Actors Guild 6%

Molly Zaleski - MAMMA MIA! - Stagecrafters 6%

Brett Wotherspoon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Grosse Pointe Theatre 5%

Mark McCleese - PIPPIN - Nicely Theater Grouo 5%

Janeen Bodary - ANYTHING GOES - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Christine Campbell Cormier - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 3%

Jill Grundstrom - A CHORUS LINE - Forest Roberts Theatre 2%

Lindsay Nanette/Ally Kaufman - ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Heidi Schultz - ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Monica Kapoor - MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 2%

Sara Sherman - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Maritoni Harte - ANTIGONE - Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 1%

Jay Gambo and Kurt Stamm - LEGALLY BLONDE - Saugatuck Center for the Arts 1%

William Church - OTHELLO - Upton-Morley, Interlochen 1%

Kristofer Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mauldin cultural center 0%

Jeremy Blair - BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 0%

Jay Gamboa - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Saugatuck Center for the Arts 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tallie Carter - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 13%

Deborah Aue - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 10%

Pam Krage - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 7%

Meaghan Bryant - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Sauk 6%

Anthony Paul Cavaretta - FIGARO - Hope Repertory Theatre 5%

Nancy Koppin - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 5%

Jeannette Steinhauer - GUYS AND DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 5%

Michael Ameloot - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 5%

Leah Paige Cooley - LITTLE WOMEN - A LITTLE MUSICAL - Barefoot Productions 5%

Michael A. Gravame - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 4%

Jeannette Steinhauer - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Inspire Theater 4%

Tony Toney - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

Teresa Lavalle and Michael Ameloot - MAMMA MIA! - Stagecrafters 3%

Brandon McWilliams - THE FANTASTICKS - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Michael Ameloot - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 2%

Lucinda Chavez - MISERY - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Liz Goodall - A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Meadow Brook Theatre 2%

Vince Kelley - PUFFS - The Ringwald Theatre 2%

Kristina Croes - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Grosse Pointe Theatre 1%

Hosanna Phillips - DEATHTRAP - Farmington Players 1%

Aly Renee Amidei - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 1%

Mary Liz Valesano - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - University of Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 1%

Sharon Larkey Urick - MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 1%

Cynthia Tupper - A HUNTING SHACK CHRISTMAS - Farmington Players 1%

Vince Kelley - PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT - The Ringwald Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ryan Aman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre 9%

Debra Calabrese - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 8%

Mark DiPietro - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 8%

Marcus D. Johnson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 7%

Trinity Bird - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk 7%

Denny Connors - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 6%

Connor Thomas Rhoades - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 5%

Paul Bruce - LITTLE WOMEN - A LITTLE MUSICAL - Barefoot Productions 5%

Danielle Wright - THE WEDDING SINGER - Opera MODO 5%

Bryan Aue - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Downriver Actors Guild 4%

Amanda Williams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 4%

Mitch Master - PIPPIN - Nicely Theatre Group 4%

Rodel Salazar - MAMMA MIA - Stagecrafters 3%

Mary Zaleski - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Trenton Village Theatre-DYPAC 3%

Michael A. Gravame - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 3%

Mitch Master - ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

Michael Lluberes - THE FANTASTICKS - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Brittany Smith - ADDAMS FAMILY - Riverbank Theatre 2%

Tim Higgins - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Jeff LaMothe - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 1%

Jeff LaMothe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 1%

Jay Berkow - A CHORUS LINE - Forest Roberts Theatre 1%

Monica Kapoor - MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 1%

Greg Grobis - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - University of Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 1%

Nick Marinello - NUNSENSE - Grosse Pointe Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Josie Stec - ALMOST MAINE - Southgate Community Players 14%

Trinity Bird - DESERT SONG - The Sauk 9%

Len Fisher - RUMORS - Inspire Theatre 9%

Demetria Thomas - FIGARO - Hope Repertory Theatre 6%

William Church - OTHELLO - Interlochen Shakespeare Festival 5%

Kyle Fisher-Grant - ROMEO AND JULIET - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 5%

Connor Thomas Rhoades - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Horizon Performing Arts 4%

Angie Kane - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 4%

Brittany Smith - FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Snug 3%

Asia Hicks - PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT - The Ringwald Theatre 3%

John Sartor - THE LION IN WINTER - Evalino Productions 3%

Sarah Hawkins Rusk - ANTIGONE - Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 2%

Michael Lluberes - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Sue Chekaway - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Village Players of Birmingham 2%

Jenny Bennett - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

Brian Marable - DETROIT '67 - Detroit Public Theatre 2%

Brian Cox - MRS. KELLY'S JOURNEY HOME - Arthur Miller Theatre 2%

Heather Hudson - EYES TO THE STARS - Secondhand Rose Players 2%

Maureen Mansfield - DEATHTRAP - Farmington Players 2%

Vincent Ford, Jr. - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Tipping Point 2%

William Bryson - FAIRVIEW - Detroit Repertory Theatre 1%

Suzan M. Jacokes - A VERY GOLDEN GIRLS CHRISTMAS, VOL 2 - The Ringwald Theatre 1%

David Reinke - TOKENS OF AFFECTION - Farmington Players 1%

Sarah Hawkins Rusk - THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Open Book Theatre Company 1%

Andrew Papa - THE NORWEGIANS - University of Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 10%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre 8%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 8%

LULU AND THE LONG WALK - Hope Repertory Theatre 5%

TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING - The Sauk 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 5%

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Starlight Theatre 4%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 4%

THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 3%

ALMOST MAINE - Southgate Community Players 3%

ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

LITTLE WOMEN - A LITTLE MUSICAL - Barefoot Productions 3%

PIPPIN - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Opera MODO 3%

CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 3%

GODSPELL - Trenton Village theatre-DYPAC 3%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Inspire Theater 3%

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Meadow Brook Theatre 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Grosse Pointe Theatre 3%

NUNSENSE 2: THE SEQUEL - Riverbank Theatre 1%

A CHORUS LINE - Forest Robert’s Theatre - Marquette Michigan 1%

MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 1%

DETROIT '67 - Detroit Public Theatre 1%

THE FANTASTICKS - Flint Repertory Theatre 1%

MISERY - Downriver Actors Guild 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Valerie Compau - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 10%

Crosby Slept - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 9%

Tiff Crutchfield - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 6%

Alan Highe - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 6%

Angela Forant - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Sauk 5%

Katy Atwell - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Hope Repertory Theatre 5%

Wendy Hardy - CLUE ON STAGE - Inspire Theatre 5%

Jack Tabor - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 5%

Wendy Hardy - GUYS AND DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 4%

Neil Koivu - PIPPIN - The Berman 4%

Thomas Logan - DESCENDANTS - Starlight Theatre 4%

Matt Weber - MAMMA MIA! - Stagecrafters 3%

Valerie Compau - DISNEYS DESCENDANTS - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Matt Weber - CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 3%

Matt Weber - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 3%

Josh Gray - ALMOST, MAINE - Southgate Community Theatre 3%

Chelsie McPhilimy - THE FANTASTICKS - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Nikki Belenski - MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 2%

Josh Gray - MISERY - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Neil Koivu - ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Brandy Joe Plambeck - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - The Ringwald 2%

Rachel Slupe - CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Riverbank Theatre 2%

Jen Kules - LEGALLY BLONDE - Saugatuck Center for the Arts 1%

Harley Miah - THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Open Book Theatre 1%

Ansley Barnard - DEATHTRAP - Farmington Players 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Adam Miller - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 10%

Tamara Marla Hornby - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 8%

Brandon Garcia Waldenmayer - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 8%

Kristi Gautsche - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk 7%

Mandy Kruse - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 7%

Alex Thompson - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Hope Repertory Theatre 6%

Kyle Harwood - THE DESCENDANTS - Downriver Actors Guild 5%

Audra Baas - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Trenton Village Theatre-DYPAC 5%

Matt Horn - CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 4%

Tyler Driskill - MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre 4%

CT Hollis - MAMMA MIA - Stagecrafters 4%

Debra Perry - RENT - Circle Theatre 3%

Ayesu Lartey - LULU AND THE LONG WALK - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

Stan Harr - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 3%

Jonathan Sills - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Croswell Opera House 3%

Dan Greig - PIPPIN - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

Amy Sauve - ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

Dan Greig - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - University of Detroit Mercy Theatre Company of Detroit Mercy 2%

Lily Belle Czartorski - YOU'VE GOT MALE - The Ringwald Theatre 2%

Amy Soave - PIPPIN - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Marie Boyle Reinman/Conor Reinman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Ray Novak - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 1%

Tim St. Clair - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Mauldin cultural center 1%

Curtis Rowe III - BROADWAY OUR WAY: A COLORFUL CABATET - Stagecrafters 1%

Joshua Keller - LEGALLY BLONDE - Saugatuck Center for the Arts 1%



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 10%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre 9%

KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 8%

GUYS & DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 7%

ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 7%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 6%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 6%

MAMMA MIA! - Stagecrafters 4%

PIPPIN - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Opera MODO 3%

RENT - Circle Theatre 3%

CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Sauk 3%

THE DESCENDANTS - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk 3%

THE FANTASTICKS - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 2%

AIN'T TOO PROUD - Detroit Opera 2%

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Meadow Brook Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 2%

YOU'VE GOT MALE - The Ringwald Theatre 2%

CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Riverbank Theatre 1%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Grosse Pointe Theatre 1%

LITTLE WOMEN - Fuse 1%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

LET'S PLAY DRAGON HATCHERS - Motor City Youth Theatre 17%

YOU'VE GOT MALE - The Ringwald Theatre 12%

LULU AND THE LONG WALK - Hope Repertory Theatre 11%

DESERT SONG - The Sauk 10%

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 9%

A THOUSAND FACES: THE LON CHANEY MUSICAL - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 6%

SIX FEET UNDER - Skycraft Theatre Works 6%

CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Riverbank Theatre 5%

WRONG RIVER - Flint Repertory Theatre 4%

EYES TO THE STARS - Secondhand Rose Players 4%

MRS. KELLY’S JOURNEY HOME - Arthur Miller Theater, Ann Arbor Michigan 4%

FAIRVIEW - Detroit repertory theater 3%

UNDER CEEGE - The Purple Rose Theatre 3%

HASTINGS STREET - Music Hall 2%

THE HAT BOX - Williamston Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Amber Woollcott (Reno) - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 8%

Courtney Perttula - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 8%

Leonard Harris - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 7%

Deen VanLoo - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre 6%

Reiley Davidson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 6%

Jessica Coleman - LULU AND THE LONG WALK - Hope Repertory Theatre 4%

Spencer Genrich - THE DESCENDANTS - Downriver Actor's Guild 4%

Alan Highe - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 4%

Gianna Green - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Sauk 2%

Madeline Grace Jones - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

Ashley Gatesy - LITTLE WOMEN - A LITTLE MUSICAL - Barefoot Productions 2%

Julia Hoffert - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Brynn Arnall - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Cara Forfinski - THE WEDDING SINGER - Opera MODO 2%

Tenayjah Hawkins - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

Terri Manning - PIPPIN - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Joshua Lawson - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk 2%

Zak Shugart - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Tyler Goethe - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Lynette Kerr Yeager - MAMMA MIA! - Stagecrafters 1%

Erin Johnson - ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 1%

Adam El-Zein - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - University of Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 1%

Alexus Voss - RENT - Grand Rapids Circle Theatre 1%

Fatima Bawah - RENT - Grand Rapids Circle Theatre 1%

Connor Thomas Rhoades - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sydnee Corbin - ALMOST, MAINE - Southgate Community Players 7%

Emily Monk - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - The Sauk 6%

Violet Wang - FIGARO - Hope Repertory Theatre 6%

John Thiede - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Inspire Theatre 5%

John Lamb - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Horizon Performing Arts 5%

Emily Jane Smith - RADIUM GIRLS - Evalino Productions 4%

Matthew Muns - FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Snug 3%

Jacquie Jones - ROMEO AND JULIET - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 3%

Summer Housler - DESERT SONG - The Sauk 3%

Jema McCardell - THE LION IN WINTER - Evalino Productions 3%

Shayne Beasley-Young - RUMORS - Inspire Theatre 2%

Eric Hand - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Bailey Seeker - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

Michael A. Gravame - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Village Players of Birmingham 2%

Tiaja Sabrie - PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT - The Ringwald Theatre 2%

Leanne Young - RUMORS - Inspire Theatre 2%

Sara Gunn - HEROES ANONYMOUS - Ridgedale Community Players 2%

Erica Gunaca - TOKENS OF AFFECTION - Farmington Players 2%

Alan Canning - I HATE HAMLET - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Breeda Miller - MRS. KELLY'S JOURNEY HOME - Arthur Miller Theatre 2%

Lenny Banovez - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre 1%

Mark Boyd - DEATHTRAP - Farmington Players 1%

Leanne Young - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Inspire Theatre 1%

Jessica Nichols - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Uncovered Theatre Company 1%

Olivia Deane - ROMEO AND JULIET - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 1%



Best Play

ALMOST, MAINE - Southgate Community Players 12%

LET'S PLAY DRAGON HATCHERS - Motor City Youth Theatre 8%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre 7%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 7%

RUMORS - Inspire Theatre 7%

DETROIT '67 - Detroit Public Theatre 5%

CLUE - Center Stage 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 5%

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 4%

FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Snug 3%

PUFFS - The Ringwald Theatre 3%

A VERY GOLDEN GIRLS CHRISTMAS, VOL 2 - The Ringwald Theatre 3%

THE LION IN WINTER - Evalino Productions 3%

OTHELLO - Interlochen Shakespeare Festival 2%

DEATHTRAP - Farmington Players 2%

PASS OVER - Theatre Nova 2%

PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT - The Ringwald Theatre 2%

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Open Book Theatre Company 2%

MRS. KELLY'S JOURNEY HOME - Arthur Miller Theatre 2%

FAIRVIEW - Detoit Repertory Theatre 2%

UNDER CEEGE - The Purple Rose Theatre 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 1%

TOKENS OF AFFECTION - Farmington Players 1%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Lakeland Players Theatre 1%

EYES TO THE STARS - Secondhand Rose Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Denny Connors - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 11%

Doug Miller - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 9%

Doug Miller - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Croswell Opera House 8%

Len Fisher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 8%

Amanda Williams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 7%

Ron Boyle - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - The Sauk 7%

Tammy Honesty - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 5%

Drew Hall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 4%

Sarah Pearline - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

Lucinda Chavez - MISERY - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Drew Hall - MAMMA MIA! - Stagecrafters 3%

Christa Tausney - A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Meadow Brook Theatre 3%

Eric Maher - ANYTHING GOES - The Berman 3%

Mike Dundas - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 3%

Drew Hall - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 2%

Eric Maher - PIPPIN - The Berman 2%

Miranda Fyfe - PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT - The Ringwald Theatre 2%

Alan Devlin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - University of Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 2%

Bartley H. Bauer - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 2%

Steven Sussman - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Village Players of Birmingham 2%

Jake Turner - MISERY - The Ringwald Theatre 1%

Sarah Tanner - MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 1%

Phil Hadley - DEATHTRAP - Farmington Players 1%

Alan Devlin - ANTIGONE - Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 1%

Paul Collins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Saugatuck Center for the Arts 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Goosman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Croswell Opera House 18%

Vaughn Louks - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 16%

PJ JU - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - Hope Repertory Theatre 8%

Kevin Stephison - MAMMA MIA! - Stagecrafters 6%

Chuck Goddeeris - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 6%

Asia Hicks - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - The Ringwald 6%

Eric Sieh - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 6%

Brian Groth - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Grosse Pointe Theatre 5%

Chris Goosman - MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre 5%

Brad Phillips - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 4%

Tony Mitchell - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Stephanie Baugher - SANCTUARY CITY - Harvey Theatre, Interlochen 2%

Tony Mitchell - BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Eric Nogas - DEATHTRAP - Farmington Players 2%

Cameron Griffiths - LEGALLY BLONDE - Saugatuck Center for the Arts 2%

Kennikki Jones - PATRICK BARLOW’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

Ben Lechtman - OTHELLO - Upton-Morley, Interlochen 1%

Tim St. Clair - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Mauldin cultural center 1%

Neil Jansen - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

Eric Nogas - TOKENS OF AFFECTION - Farmington Players 1%

Tom Whalen - UNDER CEEGE - The Purple Rose Theatre 1%

Austin Donovan - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

Eric Nogas - A HUNTING SHACK CHRISTMAS - Farmington Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Andy Orscheln - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre 8%

Dara Pardon - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 8%

Melanie Aue - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 7%

Steven Antalek - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 6%

Cellach Allen - GUYS AND DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 5%

Julia DeFauw - DESCENDANTS - Starlight Theatre 4%

Bruce Crews - CINDERELLA - The Sauk 4%

Kaitlyn Cross - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 4%

Dalton Pittman-Cahill - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Cassie Najor - MAMMA MIA - Stagecrafters 3%

Kaia Fitzgerald - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

Tyler Bolda - A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Meadow Brook Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Fisher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 2%

Russell Boyle - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 2%

Alexa Carrolo - ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Ivy Hansen - LITTLE WOMEN - A LITTLE MUSICAL - Barefoot Productions 2%

Sydney Corbin - ALMOST MAINE - Southgate Community Players 2%

Corey Barlow - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

Brandon A. Wright - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

Pat Roach - THE WEDDING SINGER - Opera MODO 2%

Griffen Krause - PIPPIN - Nicely Theater Group 1%

Amanda Aue - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Downriver Actors Guild 1%

Mark Coldren - GUYS AND DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 1%

Annika Gaber - DESCENDANTS - Starlight Theatre 1%

Annika Anderson - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mike Sutton - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - The Sauk 9%

Brie VanHollebeke - LET’S PLAY DRAGON HATCHERS - Motor City Youth Theatre 8%

Josie Stec - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Inspire Theatre 8%

Tom Pagano - LEADING LADIES - St. Dunstans 6%

Daniel DeRey - LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - Rochester University Theatre 6%

David Banach - ALMOST MAINE - Southgate Community Players 5%

Elizabeth Rexroat - DEATHTRAP - Farmington Players 4%

Sierra Orr - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre 4%

Dave Duram - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Inspire Theatre 4%

Melissa Lentine - ALMOST MAINE - Southgate Community Players 3%

JM Ethridge - FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Riverbank Theatre 3%

Cristina Pellerano - ROMEO AND JULIET - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 3%

Asia Hicks - PUFFS - The Ringwald Theatre 2%

Andres Roa - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

Jesse James Kamps - FIGARO - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

Stephen Blackwell - FAIRVIEW - Detroit Repertory Theatre 2%

Jordan Treger - ALMOST MAINE - Southgate Community Players 2%

James Pickering - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

Miles Bond - PUFFS - The Ringwald Theatre 2%

Kevin O'Callaghan - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Flint Repertory Theatre 1%

Carolyn Gillespie - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Flint Repertory Theatre 1%

Caitlin Cavannaugh - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 1%

Joe Johnston - ROMEO AND JULIET - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 1%

Rusty Mewha - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 1%

Michael Lopetrone - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Flint Repertory Theatre 1%

