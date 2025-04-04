LUNGS Comes to Tipping Point Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tipping Point Theatre’s (TPT) 17th season will close with Duncan MacMillan’s Lungs, with performances beginning May 7th, running through June 1st. This smart, funny, thought-provoking play explores the lifecycle of a relationship with all the hope, betrayal, pain and humor that exemplifies our modern-day love. “Duncan MacMillan’s distinctive, off-kilter love story is brutally honest, funny, edgy and current. It gives voice to a generation for whom uncertainty is a way of life” (The Guardian).

A raw and intimate exploration of love, climate change, and the complexities of modern relationships, Lungs centers around a couple grappling with the decision to have a child in a world fraught with environmental and ethical dilemmas. Presented as a continuous dialogue, the narrative unfolds in real-time, creating an intensely immersive experience for theatergoers.

The couple's conversation begins with a seemingly simple question: Should they bring a child into a world facing climate catastrophe? As they delve into this question, their discussion expands to include their fears, dreams, and the deeper issues that underpin their relationship, delivered by writing that is sharp, often humorous, and brutally honest, capturing the neurotic energy of two people trying to make sense of their lives and the world around them.

“I read this play about 10 years ago and knew I wanted to direct it. So, it went in the back pocket for the right moment to emerge” states the production’s Director, and TPT Artistic Director, Julia Glander. “Although I’ve never seen another production of Lungs, I became a fan of Macmillan’s other work as well - Every Brilliant Thing, and 1984. Now the time has come for Lungs to take its first breath at Tipping Point Theatre. It is a small play with only two actors, but feels massive in its ability to bring every emotion to the surface. A young couple tries to navigate the struggles in their relationship while deciding whether to bring a baby into a world that is telling them not to - because of climate change, social unrest, and the uncertainty in our everyday world. It’s the voice of the Millennial generation, but its universal truth will touch everyone. It is fast paced, very funny, and explores time, space and rhythm within a unique structure. You get to eavesdrop on an impulsive, uncensored, heart-centered 30-year conversation. It’s a rollercoaster experience; buckle up and breathe!”

The play's pacing and focus emphasize the emotional immediacy and universality of its themes. Lungs challenges audiences to confront the moral implications of their personal decisions, while also portraying the tender and tumultuous journey of two individuals striving to connect in a complex world; a truly moving and thought-provoking meditation on love, responsibility and the fragile balance of existence.

TPT’s production of vibrant, culturally-significant, captivating theatrical offerings rank among some of the best professional performances offered in the state of Michigan.

