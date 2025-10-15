LOST IN YONKERS is Coming to Birmingham Village Players in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rapid-fire jokes and crazy characters are a staple in Playwright Neil Simon's comedies. Lost in Yonkers, his coming-of-age story set in 1942, is no exception. Birmingham Village Players is giving the community something to laugh about November 7-23, 2025.

Young Arty and older brother Jay come to live with their grandmother and Aunt Bella in Yonkers, New York while their father tries to pay off debts. Colorful characters come into their lives like Uncle Louie, a henchman for some gangsters, and Aunt Gert, whose unique style of breathing is the source of more than one joke. Winning the Tony award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Neil Simon's Lost in Yonkers centers around the themes of love, responsibility and the importance of family.

"I'm a huge fan of Neil Simon. This is the 4th play of his that I have directed," said Director Eileen White of Royal Oak. "As a seasoned director, I love the challenge of molding this group of seven strangers into a family that the audience believes and roots for every step of the way."

The Kurnitz family includes Grandma, the matriarch, played by Duffy Wineman of Bloomfield Hills. "She is a stoic and strong German Jew, very old school," said Wineman. "Her love for her grandsons, despite that caustic exterior, is quite evident. It's an actor's dream."

Andrea McDonald of Rochester plays Aunt Bella who struggles in life after a childhood bout with scarlet fever caused some brain damage. "She is warm and loving, but often over-excitable, forgetful, and easily confused."

"Arty is a sassy 13-year-old that the audience will grow to love," said 12-year-old Brooklyn Brown of Huntington Woods, who is stretching her acting chops by playing the part of a young boy. "I am still working on posture and mannerisms, but it is a fun process."

Lisa-Aline Hanes of Royal Oak was drawn to the part of Aunt Gert because ""Neil Simon's writing is genius, and all the roles are written so well... especially the hilarity of sweet Aunt Gert."

"Uncle Louie reminds me a little bit of a previous role I played, the character Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys," said Alan Neuwirth of Troy. "I've always loved Neil Simon...and the charm of this special show."

Rounding out the cast are Elijah Lang of Rochester Hills who steps into the role of older brother Jay and Detroit's Russell Boyle who plays the father of the two boys dropped on Grandma's doorstep.

By the end of the play, each character has grown stronger through their struggles and learned to appreciate each member of their family despite - or perhaps because of - their unique qualities.

"I'm so excited to get to work with this cast each night. The on-stage chemistry that they have is marvelous," said White. "From the table read I knew that they clicked. They support one another, tease one another, laugh with one another just as a real family does. I am so proud of what we've built."

Don't miss your chance to experience this light-hearted romp that's sure to touch your heart. Lost in Yonkers runs November 7-23, 2025 at Birmingham Village Players. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30PM. Sunday matinees start at 2PM.