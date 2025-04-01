John Crist Comes to the Fisher Theatre This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Crist is one of today's fastest-rising stand-up comedians, earning more than one billion video views, more than 7.5 million fans on social media, and sold-out shows from coast to coast -- continuously charting as one of Pollstar's Top 10 Global Touring Comedians. John has sold out the majority of his 2025 U.S. 'Jokes For Humans' dates and continues to add multiple shows in select cities including a stop in Detroit on Friday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4 and will be available online.

His latest comedy special John Crist: Emotional Support, released February 18, showcases his skills in delivering witty, pop culture commentary through clean humor. Filmed just six miles from his childhood home in Lilburn, GA, John Crist: Emotional Support sees the viral comedian diving into the ever-changing dynamics of growing up Christian in the 90s, navigating family group texts, mediating fights on the neighborhood Facebook page and more. In its first three weeks, the special earned more than 2.1 million stand-alone views, with social media clips surpassing 20 million views, as it continues to grow in viewership.

Crist’s latest comedy special follows a record touring year in 2024 and his 2023 special John Crist: Would Like To Release A Statement (available on YouTube), which amassed more than 3.9 million views and more than 200 million views across social media clips. In 2022, his independently-released special What Are We Doing? racked up more than 100 million views across platforms and is now available to stream on Hulu.

Crist’s Net Positive Podcast regularly charts on Spotify and Apple's top podcast charts and is filmed in downtown Nashville. It has featured a variety of guests including Matt Rife, Leanne Morgan, Michael W. Smith, Creed Lead Singer Scott Stapp, David Crowder, Brett Cooper, Breland, Ernest, Trey Kennedy, Tyler Hubbard, Warren Zeiders, Chelcie Lynn (“Trailer Trash Tammy”), Michael Knowles, John Delony, Clay Travis, Jenn Johnson, Matt Walsh and more. In addition to being a co-host on ESPN's SEC Network "SEC Gameday," John has been seen on Good Morning America, SHERRI, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Barstool Sports, and Buzzfeed just to name a few.

