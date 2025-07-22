Jane Goodall Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) and UN Messenger of Peace is coming to Detroit's Fisher Theatre Monday, September 8 at 7:30 p.m. Jane Goodall is a world-renowned ethologist and conservationist, inspiring greater understanding, and action on behalf of the natural world. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25 and will be available online at starting at 10:00 a.m.

On July 14, 1960, Jane arrived on the shores of Gombe in Tanzania to begin what became groundbreaking studies into the lives of wild chimpanzee communities. The discoveries that chimpanzees make and use tools forever changed our understanding of our relationship to the rest of the animal kingdom. This transformative research continues today as the longest running wild chimpanzee study in the world.

Jane's work builds on scientific innovations, growing a lifetime of advocacy including trailblazing efforts through her international organization of 25 Jane Goodall Institutes which advance community-led conservation, animal welfare, care for rescued chimpanzees and other species, and ongoing wildlife research. In 1991 Jane founded her environmental and humanitarian program, Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots, which empowers young people of all ages to become involved in hands-on projects of their choosing. Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots began with 12 students in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and now it is a movement, active in 75 countries and counting.

Today at 91 years old, Jane travels approximately 300 days each year, inspiring audiences worldwide through speaking tours, media engagements, written publications, and a wide array of film, television and podcast projects. Author of many books for adults and children, her latest publication “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” has been translated into more than 20 languages.

About The Jane Goodall Institute

The Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) is a global, community-led conservation organization founded in 1977 that advances the vision and work of Dr. Jane Goodall in 25 chapters around the world. We aim to understand and protect chimpanzees, other apes and their habitats, and empower people to be compassionate citizens in order to inspire conservation of the natural world we all share. JGI uses research, community-led conservation, best-in-class animal welfare standards, and the innovative use of science and technology to inspire hope and transform it into action for the common good. Through our Roots & Shoots program for young people of all ages, now active in 75 countries around the world and counting, JGI is creating a movement of compassionate people who will help to create a better world for people, other animals, and our shared environment.