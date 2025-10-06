JANE ANGER to Have Michigan Premiere at Shakespeare in Detroit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare in Detroit will present the Michigan premiere of Jane Anger, a bold, dark comedy written by Talene Monahon. The production will be presented as part of the company's intimate 2025 fall limited-run series, directed by SiD Founder and internationally acclaimed artist and director Sam White.

Set during the plague in 1606, Jane Anger is a bawdy, fast-paced farce that reimagines the life of a mysterious woman writer who dares to confront none other than William Shakespeare. What follows is a hilarious and chaotic collision of ego, genius, and survival.

"Jane Anger gives voice to those who've worked behind the scenes, often unacknowledged, to inspire culture, lead movements, and shape their communities," said Sam White, Founding Artistic and Executive Director of Shakespeare in Detroit. "It's a powerful, comedic reminder of the brilliance we often overlook but deeply rely on."

The production will run for five performances only at the Marlene Boll Theatre, located inside the Boll Family YMCA at 1401 Broadway in Downtown Detroit:

Thursday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 18 at 3 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 19 at 3 p.m.