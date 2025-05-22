Interview: Niki Metcalf of RIDE THE CYCLONE at Farmers Alley Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Farmers Alley Theatre is presenting Ride the Cyclone, a hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other, the chance to return to life. Written by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond, this popular musical is a funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived!

We had the chance to interview one of the cast members of the show, and see what Niki Metcalf had to say about playing the role of Constance Blackwood, and her thoughts on Ride the Cyclone.

Broadway World Michigan: Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself, and then your theatre career as an introduction?

Niki Metcalf: I’m Niki, and I grew up in upstate NY, about 10 minutes from Woodstock in a little town called Saugerties. The arts have always been a part of my life- I started in dance at age 3, competition dance at age 5, and that’s actually how I started performing. It’s funny, my mom recently reminded me I wrote an assignment in 3rd grade about what I wanted to be when I grew up, to be given to us at our 6th grade graduation. I wanted to be an actor from the beginning, and here I am!

I went to college at Montclair State University for Musical Theatre, did a touring kids production, and then, most recently, had the opportunity to play my dream role of Tracy Turnblad in the 20th Anniversary tour of Hairspray. I was with the company for two seasons. It was actually on tour that I discovered Ride the Cyclone and fell in love with it!

How would you describe Ride the Cyclone in your own words?

I’ve lately been referring to it as a “spooky Spelling Bee?” (in reference to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee). A group of teenagers in a choir ride the Cyclone roller coaster- the roller coaster crashes and they all fall to their deaths. Stuck in limbo, they find out that Karnak (the narrator and facilitator of events) has the power to bring one of them back to life. Each child has a chance to plead their case and live out their wildest hopes, dreams, and fantasies. We learn about them and, in turn, what it really means to have a life well-lived.

What was your introduction to Ride the Cyclone?

As I said, I was actually on tour with Hairspray when I discovered Ride the Cyclone. I came home from the show one night and wanted to watch something on YouTube before going to sleep. That’s when I stumbled onto the pro shot of the Off-Broadway production a few years ago. And to say I was fixated and obsessed with it for weeks afterwards would be an understatement! It’s a quirky piece, but full of so much heart and truth that you can’t help but go back to it.

Do you have a favorite moment, line, and/or song in the show?

We’re currently in rehearsals, so my answer to this question truly changes daily! Every new number we work on has been my new favorite. What is really fun about this show is that we help tell each other’s stories, so we are our characters, but also get to be a bunch of different kooky people (and animals? You’ll have to come see to understand that). Each character helps the other characters live out their fantasy.

How would you describe your character, Constance Blackwood?

I play Constance Blackwood, nicknamed “The Nicest Girl in Town.” She’s the sidekick in everyone else’s story, until she isn’t. To everyone around her, she is simply “nice,” but there is this deep understanding she has about the world and who she is that you don’t get to see until far later in the show.

Who do you think Constance Blackwood is?

She’s just a girl who wants to truly be SEEN, and really loved for exactly who she is. She is genuinely a kind person, but resents that that is all people care to see about her. This story takes her on a journey of really accepting herself for who she is, and not what others want and expect her to be.

Did you do any special preparation for your role?

I actually love to make a Pinterest board while preparing for any role I do! I’m a very visual person, so it really helps me delve into who this character is and what resonates with her. I will say that I, Emery Henderson, Ocean, as well as Faith Northcutt, and Jane Doe, did actually try to go ride the Cyclone roller coaster on Coney Island before we came to Kalamazoo. It was closed on the day we went- maybe that was a good thing considering the events of this show!

Do you see any similarities between Constance Blackwood and yourself?

Of course! Though I haven’t experienced all of the same things Constance shares about her life, some things are really poignant and universal to girlhood and the teenage experience. I think wanting to be seen and wanting to fit in are things that everyone can relate to. Everyone has a unique journey to discover who they truly are, and each journey is exactly correct and enough.

Do you have special pre-show or post-show rituals that you do?

It depends on the show! It usually involves a mix of listening to music while getting ready, chatting and checking in with cast mates, and maybe filming a funny TikTok or two pre-show? Post show it’ll involve having a post show treat or late dinner, a good skincare routine, and watching a TV show/movie/YouTube video, whatever I’m into at the moment!

What makes Farmers Alley Theatre’s production of Ride the Cyclone special?

This cast and team easily! Ride the Cyclone has only a seven-person cast, and everyone is onstage basically the entire show. Theatre is always a team sport, but for this show especially, that is so true. The energy in this room every rehearsal day is truly magic. Every single person is fully committed, focused, and incredibly talented. I feel very lucky to just be a part of it.

If given the chance to see something else or Ride the Cyclone, why should people come see your show?

Most people reading this have probably not been able to see a production of this live, and who doesn’t love a new musical experience, you know, nothing about? I think it’ll really surprise you. It’s weird and quirky, but if you’ve ever been a teenager or have questioned “what happens after we die,” it’s a fascinating show to watch.

What would you say to someone with no prior knowledge of Ride the Cyclone to get them to see the production?

Buckle in! Ride the Cyclone is like a roller coaster in and of itself- full of ups and downs, twists and turns, and at its core, truly encapsulates the teenage and general human experience. Go in just being ready to take the ride with us- and we truly hope you will!

Do you have a personal social media contact (i.e, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) you want listed for the readers?

Yes, of course! I’m @nikimetcalf on all of my social channels. Follow me for behind-the-scenes and more, and we can’t wait to see you at the Farmers Alley Theatre from May 29th-June 15th!

Ride the Cyclone at Farmers Alley Theatre runs May 29th-June 15th, with an

American Sign Language interpreted performance on Thursday, June 5th.

Performed at: Farmers Alley Theatre, 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

For Tickets call: 269.343.2727 or visit: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36691

Connect with Farmers Alley Theatre for complete info on Ride the Cyclone on Facebook, farmersalleytheatre, on X at farmersalley, on Instagram at farmersalleytheatre, and online at farmersalleytheatre.com

Comments

