Interview: Kyle Patrick And Michael Lluberes Say GODSPELL at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre is Pure Joy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Godspell, the Broadway musical written by Stephen Schwartz, is making its way to Flint from September 27 to October 20 in an exceptionally creative way. FIM Flint Repertory Theatre’s rendition of this show takes place in a pool of water, amazingly. Godspell, based on the Gospel of Matthew, first premiered in 1971 before coming to Broadway in 1976. Though it derives its inspiration from the New Testament, audiences from all backgrounds can find something they are inspired by or enjoy in this musical.

BroadwayWorld Michigan had the opportunity to speak with two members of the Godspell team, Kyle Patrick (playing the role of Jesus) and Michael Lluberes (director). Read our interview below!

BroadwayWorld Michigan: Can you give BroadwayWorld Michigan readers a brief background of yourself and your theatre career?

Kyle Patrick: I'm currently a resident of Chicago and am represented by Gray Talent Group. Before, I lived in Ferndale, MI for a few years (I had a brief stint with Stagecrafters as Jack in Into the Woods)! I began acting at the beginning of high school with an acting world staple (A Christmas Carol). Now I've diversified my performance expertise to be on stage, on camera, behind the scenes, on paper, in the circus and everything in between!

Michael Lluberes: Michael Lluberes is an award-winning director, playwright and producing artistic director of Flint Repertory Theatre. Michael conceived and directed the new LGBTQ+ version of The Fantasticks. His work has been seen at Ensemble Studio Theatre, The Acting Company, The Old Globe, The Blank Theatre, Chance Theater, The Hangar Theatre, Adirondack Theatre Festival, Kennedy Center, Cincinnati Playhouse, St. Louis Rep, Casa Mañana, Capital Rep, Maltz Jupiter, Pioneer Theatre Company, Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab. Recipient of the ASCAP Foundation Harold Adamson Award, The American Harmony Prize, Wilde Award for Best Director, Tyrone Guthrie Centre Fellowship. Graduate of UNCSA.

Can you describe the story of Godspell for those unfamiliar with the material?

ML: Godspell is about the formation of a community around a charismatic leader's teachings. A group of disciples help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of storytelling techniques, games and songs. Once the group forms this community around the telling of the parables, the musical begins to follow a more linear narrative of Jesus’s life from the last supper to the crucifixion.

What was your initial impression of Godspell when you were first introduced to the piece?

KP: I was first introduced to Godspell in college with the revival version of "Beautiful City." As many people tend to be, I was absolutely in love with this number from the show because it's gorgeous in its simplicity. Overall, the show is deceptively difficult, as it isn't particularly plot-driven, which forces the creative team and the actors to essentially devise a throughline for the production. Without doing so, you run the risk of putting up a random assortment of bits and improv-like skits. So, in short, my first impression of the show itself was that it was a bit of an acting challenge. But, what better way is there to experience growth than with a challenge?!

What made you particularly keen to direct Godspell?

ML: Godspell is pure joy! It’s playful and uplifting – an exuberant celebration of community and storytelling. It’s a favorite of so many musical theatre lovers and I was really interested in doing it in a fresh new way. In reimagining the show in a pool of water, I hope to create a theatrical baptism of sorts for our audience, welcoming them into our community of theatremakers.

It’s such a stressful time in the world right now and we’ve been telling some darker stories at the theatre. I really wanted to do something fun. What could be more fun than experiencing these amazing performers swimming, splashing and singing this incredible score in a pool of water?

What has been your favorite aspect of being a part of this unique production?

KP: Such a beautiful part of Godspell is that (though it involves religious text) it isn't exclusively a religious show. Rather, it's a story of community, and every night we get to invite the audience into that community. So, in short, my favorite aspect of this production is without a doubt the cast. Getting to act alongside this group, comprised of people who have such vast differences, but also an undeniable connection, is electric.

Can you talk a bit about the decision behind staging this production of Godspell in a pool? Have you ever seen or heard of this done before (for this show or another)?

ML: The original Godspell came out of the “Story Theatre” movement and the book came out of improvisation and theatre games. I wanted to find a fresh container for all the joy and play in the show. A pool felt like a really fun fit. The show starts with a baptism and I thought, why not make the whole musical a theatrical baptism? Actors playing and splashing in a pool of water. Water can be magical, mysterious and healing. It seemed the perfect container for this musical about joy, renewal and hope. And I thought it would be terrific fun!

Godspell cast rehearsing at the YMCA

I remember making up plays with my sister swimming in Lake Michigan when we were kids. I want this production to reflect that kind of simple storytelling of children playing, making things up as they go. Also, Flint has such a complicated relationship with water and I thought this could be beautiful and healing.

This is the first time we know that Godspell has been done in a pool. There have been other plays in water. Mary Zimmerman’s Metamorphoses takes place in a pool and famously the original production of Sondheim’s The Frogs was performed by students in the Yale swimming pool. I’ve always wanted to do a show in a pool of water. Water is magical on stage.

What challenges come along with staging a modern theatrical production in a pool?

ML: Every challenge. How do we keep the actors warm and dry? How will we hear them without body mics? How do you rehearse a show in water? What is singing, dancing and breathing like in water? Our amazing choreographer Cy Paolantonio has been crafting a whole movement language in water. Technical rehearsal in a pool takes double the time. Who knew our team would be learning so much about pool maintenance? We joke that our managing director Nicole Samsel has become a pool expert. Our crew is mixing pool chemicals. We got a lot of help from the YMCA of Greater Flint. They graciously provided us with pool time and a rehearsal space until we got in our onstage pool. Luckily we have a top-notch stage management and technical team. Our fantastic designers A.J. Guban (scenic), Brandon R. McWilliams (costumes), Chelsie McPhilimy (lighting) and Justin Schmitz (sound) have been making miracles.

What can audiences most look forward to when they see this production at Flint Repertory Theatre?

KP: The design team has assembled a gorgeous playground for us actors, and oh boy do we play! Not to mention that the "playground" they've built is a literal swimming pool! So the entire team (both on and off stage) has had to tailor their work around about 800 gallons of water. Where else are you going to find that? (Plus, I may or may not have a surprise in the finale of the show you won't see coming, but you'll just have to come and see the show to find out what that is...)

Scenic rendering of Godspell at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre

Jesus, obviously, is perhaps one of the most well-known historical/biblical figures of all time. How does it feel to be developing your own portrayal of this character? How is your interpretation of Jesus unique?

KP: When I first was informed of being cast as Jesus, the role felt exceptionally lofty, perhaps even insurmountable! I mean, how does one go about playing the son of God? However, when I truly began thinking about what makes Jesus such an important figure in the Christian faith, I found that the core of his story is his mortality – he lived the life of a man and died for our sins. Then, as we rehearsed and developed as an ensemble, my decisions and choices felt reaffirmed; Jesus is simply a man of the people! A leader, yes, but he was one of the people nonetheless. He felt joy, he felt sadness, temptation, fear, insecurities and all the human experiences we do. Approaching him as a person first allowed me to ground him in the root of his lessons: love. To this end, I embraced the notion that the notion of God (regardless of your personal religious beliefs) exists within all of us; so my portrayal of Jesus is unique in the sense that I am approaching it simply as myself, a member of a community unified by love and compassion.

While my family is Jewish, this show has always been a favorite of ours despite the story focusing on the New Testament. What makes this musical/story universal to people of all backgrounds?

ML: To me, Godspell is not a show about religion. It’s a show about community. A group of disparate people who come together to create a new way of living. This production is probably the most universal show we’ve done. It’s for everybody of any age, background, religion or culture. The piece is completely unpretentious, accessible and fun. We’ve been laughing so much in rehearsal. My hope is that this gleeful and transformational musical is a celebration of the work we do here at Flint Rep, a testament to the power of storytelling and a gift for the city of Flint.

Do you have any personal social media accounts readers can follow?

KP: Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, kylepatrickacting.com

ML: MichaelLluberes.com

Is there anything else you would like to add?

KP: I want to thank Flint Repertory Theatre and the city of Flint for being so welcoming! We are all so excited to present this production, and can't wait to make a splash!

Tickets are currently available at thefim.org/event/godspell, at FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit

of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage.

Stay in touch with FIM Flint Repertory Theatre on their website at thefim.org, on Instagram at @flintrepertorytheatre and on Facebook at facebook.com/FlintRepertoryTheatre.

Note: This interview has been edited for conciseness.

Comments