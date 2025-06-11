Inspired Acting Company Wraps Second Season With Summer Musical NOW. HERE. THIS.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inspired Acting Company led by artistic director Jeff Thomakos revealed the cast for their upcoming production of Now. Here. This., a musical about the science of ourselves.

From the creators of the renowned musical [title of show], this lively and introspective musical revolves around four friends in a science museum as they navigate through life's challenges and triumphs, delving into themes such as friendship, self-discovery, and the pursuit of happiness. This production, which wraps the theatre's second season, will feature Dawn Rasnick, Mike Sandusky, Diana Turner, and Antonio Vettraino.

Thomakos said, "Now. Here. This. is a beautiful reminder of how messy, funny, and deeply moving it is to simply be alive. The show takes place in a museum, but it's really about four friends digging into the exhibits of their own lives, how life has shaped them, damaged them, and brought them joy. It's a musical about presence, about the challenge of being truly in the moment, right now, in the chaos of modern life. It's vulnerable, it's smart, it's full of music and laughter; and if you've ever felt like you're trying to make sense of who you are and how you got here, then this show is for you."

The production design will also feature several pieces on loan from Cranbrook Institute of Science. "We travel through the halls of reptiles, birds, oceans, bees, early hominids," said Thomakos. "Cranbrook's generosity helps us bring that setting to life."

See Now. Here. This. at Inspired Acting Company's theater, 1124 E. West Maple Road, Walled Lake. The show runs Fridays through Sundays from July 11-July 27. Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $40-$45.

