Individual Performance Tickets For FIM Shows On Sale Now

Individual performance tickets for FIM's upcoming season, All Together Now, are on sale. This includes all performances that are part of FIM Flint Repertory Theatre, FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra, FIM Capitol Theatre and FIM's Whiting Presents series.

To order your individual tickets to any of the performances, visit the FIM Ticket Center online at www.tickets.thefim.org or call 810-237-7333.

The FIM season kicks off this month with the annual September Spectacular, a month-long celebration of a newly expanded FIM. FIM will continue to bring the performing arts to life in exceptional venues, through inspirational programs, and across the entire community.

The Flint Rep's season at the Elgood Theatre includes Death of a Salesman, The Who's Tommy, The Future is Female..., The Magnificent Seven, Ragtime and its annual New Works Festival. The Rep's season begins September 2022 and runs through June 2023.

Maestro Enrique Diemecke leads the 105th season of the FSO - entitled Romantic Heroes. Classics of the Romantic period, including the music of Tchaikovsky, Haydn, Rachmaninoff and Beethoven will be performed on the stage of FIM Whiting Auditorium. The upcoming FSO season runs from October 2022 through May 2023.

The upcoming season of Whiting Presents includes The Gazillion Bubble Show, Anastasia, R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: The Aretha Franklin Tribute, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Pinkalicious: The Musical, and STARDUST: From Bach to Bowie. Shows run from September 2022 through May 2023.

Although individual tickets are on sale, it's not too late to create your own package of shows and receive up to a 15 percent discount. Genesee County residents also receive discounts as part of the Genesee County Arts Education and Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work. To create your own package just select any three or more performances from the upcoming seasons of the Flint Rep, Flint Symphony Orchestra, Capitol Theatre and FIM's Whiting Presents series at subscriber discounted prices.