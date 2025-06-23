Ina Garten is Coming to The Fisher Theatre in February 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ina Garten (aka the Barefoot Contessa) is the author of thirteen bestselling cookbooks, a beloved Food Network personality, Instagram sensation, and cultural icon, with millions of followers in the US and abroad. She will make a stop at Detroit's Fisher Theatre Thursday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27, 2026 and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com.

In Fall 2024 Ina Garten published her bestselling memoir Be Ready When the Luck Happens (Crown / Penguin Random House). For the first time Ina Garten presents an intimate, entertaining, and inspiring account of her remarkable journey, sharing her personal story with readers hungry for a seat at her table.

In this intimate evening conversation, Ina Garten will discuss and elaborate on the themes also in her new memoir: from a difficult childhood to meeting the love of her life, Jeffrey, and marrying him while still in college, from a boring bureaucratic job in Washington, DC to answering an ad for a specialty food store in the Hamptons, from the owner of one Barefoot Contessa shop to author of bestselling cookbooks and celebrated television host, Ina Garten has blazed her own trail and, in the meantime, taught millions of people how to cook and entertain.

Ina Garten's gift is to make everything look easy, yet all her accomplishments have been the result of hard work, audacious choices, and exquisite attention to detail. In her unmistakable voice (no one tells a story like Ina), she brings her past and her process to life in a high-spirited and no-holds-barred memoir that chronicles decades of personal challenges, adventures (and misadventures) and unexpected career twists, all delivered with her signature combination of playfulness and purpose.

Ina Garten is coming to the Fisher Theatre Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $79.00 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com. For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@atgentertainment.com.

Comments