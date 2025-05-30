INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP Comes to Williamston Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Williamston Theatre will finish off Season 18 with the Michigan Premiere of Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help by Katie Forgette. Performances for this production begin Thursday, June 26 and run through Sunday, August 3. Tickets are now on sale.

It’s 1973: Nixon is president, bell bottoms are in, and Aerosmith is releasing their first album. Nineteen-year-old Linda O’Shea has been tasked by her mother with explaining the birds and the bees to her little sister. Things quickly snowball into a hilarious crisis after the conversation is overheard by the parish priest. As secrets are unintentionally revealed, it takes every member of the modest, Irish Catholic O’Shea family – from Linda’s quirky younger sister to her sassy aunt – to keep the family’s name in good standing. This wild and tender comedy explores the foolishness of first love, the pains of Catholic guilt, and ultimately, the power of family.

Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help features newcomer to the Williamston Theatre stage Faith Green along with Sandra Birch (Be Here Now, The Hat Box), John Lepard (Thirst, Maytag Virgin), Sophia Psiakis (Be Here Now) and Emily Sutton-Smith (A Very Williamston Christmas, Maytag Virgin). The Director is Karen Sheridan. The Production Team includes Scenic Design by Sam Transleau, Lighting Design by Shannon Schweitzer (A Very Williamston Christmas, Thirst), Costume Design by Mona Jahani (Predictor, Be Here Now), Sound Design by Lucas Nunn, and Prop Design/Scenic Dressing by Michelle Raymond. The Stage Manager is Adam Kruger (Predictor, Murder for Two: Holiday Edition).

Performances for Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help will run from June 26 through August 3. All evening performances start at 7:30PM. The schedule for the first week of performances: Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00PM. The schedule for the remaining performances Thursday at 2:00PM, Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 2:00PM and 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:00PM. Please note there will not be a performance on Friday, July 4. The first four performances of Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in a talkback session with the director immediately following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Saturday, July 5 at 7:30PM. The Conversation Sunday is July 27 immediately following the 2:00PM performance.

