HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN IN CONCERT is Coming to Wharton Center

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series will return to Wharton Center with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert, the third film in the Harry Potter series. On Friday, February 20, 2026, at 7:30PM and Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 2PM, the Lansing Symphony Orchestra will perform this magical score live from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.



Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and CineConcerts created the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, the only official global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience, which is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.



In their third year at Hogwarts, Harry, Ron, and Hermione meet escaped prisoner Sirius Black and learn to handle a half-horse/half-eagle Hippogriff, repel shape-shifting Boggarts and master the art of Divination. Harry must also withstand soul-sucking Dementors, outsmart a dangerous werewolf, and deal with the truth about Sirius and his relationship to Harry and his parents.



Earning an Oscar nomination for the score, the spellbinding and masterful music composed by John Williams became a celebrated classic, conjuring beautiful, soaring motifs continuing the adventures of Harry Potter and his friends on their magical journey.



Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”



Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will continue to celebrate the wizarding world.”



