Ghostlight Arts Initiative Will Host Inaugural Arts Gala Honoring Njia Kai and Dr. George Shirley

The GhostLight Arts Initiative will host the inaugural GhostLight Gala, taking place on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at the Garden Theatre. This unique, one-night-only event will celebrate five seasons of the Obsidian Theatre Festival (OTF), recognize two legendary figures in Detroit's arts community, and launch a bold new chapter for GhostLight's mission-driven work in the performing arts.

“Limitless: A GhostLight Gala — Ignite the Possibilities,” will feature screenings of never-before seen content (Obsidian Theatre Festival) and incredible theatrical performances.

The event will also honor two legendary artists with local roots and international acclaim. Njia Kai – Legendary Detroit cultural arts producer and curator is the founder of NKSK Events + Production and had been a leader in the Detroit arts and culture scene for decades – programming events that have uplifted Black cultural traditions. Affectionately known as “Mama Njia” to many, she has mentored and trained numerous young artists and producers across Detroit.

“It's impossible to exist as an artist in this city without knowing Mama Njia. We've all benefited from her creativity and mentorship.” says GLAI Exec. Dir and OTF Producing AD John Sloan III. “She continues to prove that creativity, success, and integrity are not mutually exclusive and we are thrilled to present her with the award for Arts Activism & Community Engagement.”

The second honoree of the evening will be Dr. George Shirley – The first African American tenor to perform a leading role at the Metropolitan Opera, professor at The University of Michigan, and a National Medal of Arts recipient.

“Dr. Shirley is a true legend.” says Sloan. “Not only has he been celebrated as an international opera trailblazer, but he has always maintained a strong connection to Detroit. His talent is undeniable, and so is his grace, wisdom, and leadership. It's an honor to present him with an award in recognition for his legacy of Artistic Excellence.

Both awards will bear the names of their inaugural recipients, as future honorees will receive The Njia Kai Award for Arts Activism & Community Engagement and The George Shirley Award for Excellence in Artistic Performance.

The June gala will begin with a VIP reception at 6:00 p.m. at the Garden Theater, followed by an evening of light bites and appetizers. The evening will feature special remarks, video tributes, a live auction, raffle items and reflections from GhostLight's leadership on the next phase of growth for the organization. Performers will be announced at a later date.

“For the past five years, The GhostLight Arts Initiative and The Obsidian Theatre Festival have illuminated the power of BIPOC artists, proving that our stories, our artistry, and our impact know no bounds. "Limitless" is more than a gala—it is a declaration”, says Sloan. “By believing in our limitlessness, we build something greater—our own future. A future where our art is not just seen but valued, where our voices are not just heard but amplified, and where our contributions shape the world around us.”

Sloan and GhostLight launched The Obsidian Theatre Festival in collaboration with Nicely Theatre Group and David Carroll. The inaugural season premiered amidst the pandemic, spanning Fall 2020-Spring 2021 with a goal of creating a sustainable platform for Black voices in theatre and film, based in Detroit.

This gala marks a pivotal moment as GhostLight prepares to grow connectivity across programs in response to the shifting political and social environment. With a focus on arts infrastructure, the Detroit IMPACT Arts Conference will move to the fall, launching a full season of programming that highlights the intersection of arts, activism, and policy. A series of community performances, conversations, and educational opportunities will follow, concluding with The Obsidian Theatre Festival next June to conclude a robust 2025-26 Season. This shift allows for greater intentionality, sustainability, and a deeper focus on new works that address urgent social causes.

