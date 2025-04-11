Fred Grandy to Lead THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST At The Encore Musical Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Encore Musical Theatre Company will present a fresh take on Oscar Wilde's iconic comedy The Importance of Being Earnest, running April 24-May 4. The production stars Fred Grandy as the formidable Lady Bracknell. Grandy, beloved for his role as Gopher on television's The Love Boat, leads a cast of rising and established talent in this timeless satire of manners, identity, and the absurdities of upper-class society.

"I am lucky enough at this point in my life and career to do the shows I want with the people I want in the places I want to do them," says Grandy, "And that's why I'm delighted to be back at The Encore for the third time. The high professional standard of this theatre coupled with the enormous talent drawn from the faculty and students at the University of Michigan and the pool of gifted local actors make The Encore a thrilling place to work. It makes putting on a corset every night worth while." Grandy appeared last year in The Encore's production of I'm Not Rappaport, and previously in the one-man play, Give 'Em Hell, Harry.

Joining Mr. Grandy are Caleb McArthur as Algernon Moncrieff, Jackson Reagin as John "Jack" Worthing, Maddy Dick as Gwendolyn Fairfax, Zuri Clarno as Cecily Cardew, Sarah B. Stevens as Miss Prism, Hayden Steiner as Merriman/Footman, and John Bixler as Rev. Canon Chasuble/Lane.

The production is directed by Vincent J. Cardinal, a professor at The University of Michigan and previously the Artistic Director of Connecticut Repertory Theatre, an Associate Artist with the Circle Repertory Company off-Broadway, and the Director of the Circle Rep School of Theatre.

"In a world so quickly changing," says director, Cardinal, "Earnest reminds us of the enduring power of laughter and love. The sparkling repartee of The Importance of Being Earnest is a testament to the genius of Wilde, and our cast revels in bringing his words to exuberant life."

This exceptional ensemble of early-career and seasoned actors brings vibrancy and fresh perspective to Wilde's beloved classic. "Encore favorite Sarah Stevens' portrayal of Miss Prism is a masterclass in comedic timing and inventiveness, while Fred Grandy's delightful turn as Lady Bracknell offers a unique and memorable take on the iconic role." Says Cardinal.

The production's design team includes Sarah Tanner (set), Camille Charara (costume), Phill Hall (lighting), and Chris Goosman (sound), with Emma Hutchinson serving as production supervisor, and Sarah M. Delia as production stage manager.

The Encore's production of The Importance of Being Earnest is generously sponsored by Marci and Steve Feinberg and John and Nicole MacDonald and is being presented on The Maas main stage.

Tickets for The Importance of Being Earnest are $57 ($55 for seniors/military, $28 for children under 12), and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 734.268.6200. Seating is limited in The Encore's intimate Maas Theatre space, so early booking is recommended. Performance Schedule: Thursdays-Sundays. Notable dates: April 24 at 7:30pm - Opening Night; Friday, April 25 - Free Q&A following the 7:30PM performance; Thursday, May 1 - Free Q&A following the 3:00PM performance.

