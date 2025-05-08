Fran Lebowitz Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Known for her sharp wit and keen observations, Fran Lebowitz will appear at Detroit's Fisher Theatre Wednesday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online at

Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media – as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan. The New York Times Book Review calls Lebowitz an "important humorist in the classic tradition." Purveyor of urban cool, Lebowitz is a cultural satirist whom many call the heir to Dorothy Parker.

Lebowitz's career includes her work as columnist, writer, actor, documentarian, fashion icon and more. In this evening at the Fisher Theatre, she'll share stories from her books, her career and her life.

Lebowitz was named to Vanity Fair's International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame in 2008. She remains a style icon. Lebowitz lives in New York City, as she does not believe that she would be allowed to live anywhere else.

