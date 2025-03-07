FROZEN, NEWSIES And More Set for Stagecrafters 70th Season 

The season will also include Tuck Everlasting, Fiddler on the Roof, and more!
Stagecrafters has announced its highly anticipated 70th season. Featuring a diverse mix of Broadway favorites, thought-provoking dramas, side-splitting comedies, and magical family productions, this milestone season is set to captivate audiences of all ages.
“For 69 seasons, Stagecrafters has brought powerful storytelling to the stage, creating unforgettable experiences for our community,” said Sara Carolin, Director of Development and Marketing. “This season's lineup honors our rich history while embracing the future of live theatre.”
September 12-14, 18-21, 25-28, 2025
Directed by Jennifer Ward
November 1-2, 6-9, 13-16, 20-23, 2025
Directed by Deborah Landis-Sigler
February 13-15, 19-22, 26 - March 1, 2026
Directed by Leta Chrisman
April 10-12, 16-19, 23-26, 2026
Directed by Ari Holland
May 29-31, June 4-7, 11-14, 2026 (Matinees on 6/6 & 6/13)
Directed by Maria Fernandez-Ahola
Directed by Emily Lourim
January 16-18, 22-25, 2026
Directed by Marcus Laban
March 20-22, 26-29, 2026
Directed by N'Jeri Nicholson
July 25-27, 31 - August 3, 2025
Directed by Scott Steiger
December 18-21, 2025
Directed by Theresa Williams
Tickets & More Information:
Season tickets and individual show tickets will be available soon. Visit stagecrafters.org for updates, ticket sales, and audition announcements.
“From classic stories to modern favorites, this season is packed with unforgettable moments that will delight, inspire, and entertain,” said Carolin. “We can't wait to welcome audiences for this incredible milestone year.”
Videos