FROZEN, NEWSIES And More Set for Stagecrafters 70th Season 

The season will also include Tuck Everlasting, Fiddler on the Roof, and more!

By: Mar. 07, 2025
FROZEN, NEWSIES And More Set for Stagecrafters 70th Season  Image
Stagecrafters has announced its highly anticipated 70th season. Featuring a diverse mix of  Broadway favorites, thought-provoking dramas, side-splitting comedies, and magical family  productions, this milestone season is set to captivate audiences of all ages. 

“For 69 seasons, Stagecrafters has brought powerful storytelling to the stage, creating  unforgettable experiences for our community,” said Sara Carolin, Director of Development and  Marketing. “This season's lineup honors our rich history while embracing the future of live  theatre.” 

Stagecrafters Season 70 Lineup: 

Main Stage Productions: 

Tuck Everlasting (Musical)

September 12-14, 18-21, 25-28, 2025 

Directed by Jennifer Ward 

Frozen (Musical)

November 1-2, 6-9, 13-16, 20-23, 2025 

Directed by Deborah Landis-Sigler 

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express (Mystery)

February 13-15, 19-22, 26 - March 1, 2026 

Directed by Leta Chrisman 

Fiddler on the Roof (Musical)

April 10-12, 16-19, 23-26, 2026 

Directed by Ari Holland 

Newsies (Musical)

May 29-31, June 4-7, 11-14, 2026 (Matinees on 6/6 & 6/13)

Directed by Maria Fernandez-Ahola 

2nd Stage Productions: 

Amy and the Orphans (Dramatic Comedy)

October 10-12, 16-19, 2025

Directed by Emily Lourim

5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche (Comedy)

January 16-18, 22-25, 2026

Directed by Marcus Laban 

Daddy Long Legs (Musical)

March 20-22, 26-29, 2026 

Directed by N'Jeri Nicholson 

SYT (Stagecrafters Youth Theatre) Productions: 

Beetlejuice, Jr. (Musical)

July 25-27, 31 - August 3, 2025 

Directed by Scott Steiger 

The Phantom Tollbooth (Fantasy)

December 18-21, 2025 

Directed by Theresa Williams 

Tickets & More Information: 

Season tickets and individual show tickets will be available soon. Visit stagecrafters.org for  updates, ticket sales, and audition announcements. 

“From classic stories to modern favorites, this season is packed with unforgettable moments that  will delight, inspire, and entertain,” said Carolin. “We can't wait to welcome audiences for this  incredible milestone year.”



