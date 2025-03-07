FROZEN, NEWSIES And More Set for Stagecrafters 70th Season 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stagecrafters has announced its highly anticipated 70th season. Featuring a diverse mix of Broadway favorites, thought-provoking dramas, side-splitting comedies, and magical family productions, this milestone season is set to captivate audiences of all ages.

“For 69 seasons, Stagecrafters has brought powerful storytelling to the stage, creating unforgettable experiences for our community,” said Sara Carolin, Director of Development and Marketing. “This season's lineup honors our rich history while embracing the future of live theatre.”

Stagecrafters Season 70 Lineup:

Main Stage Productions:

Tuck Everlasting (Musical)

September 12-14, 18-21, 25-28, 2025

Directed by Jennifer Ward

Frozen (Musical)

November 1-2, 6-9, 13-16, 20-23, 2025

Directed by Deborah Landis-Sigler

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express (Mystery)

February 13-15, 19-22, 26 - March 1, 2026

Directed by Leta Chrisman

Fiddler on the Roof (Musical)

April 10-12, 16-19, 23-26, 2026

Directed by Ari Holland

Newsies (Musical)

May 29-31, June 4-7, 11-14, 2026 (Matinees on 6/6 & 6/13)

Directed by Maria Fernandez-Ahola

2nd Stage Productions:

Amy and the Orphans (Dramatic Comedy)

October 10-12, 16-19, 2025

Directed by Emily Lourim

5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche (Comedy)

January 16-18, 22-25, 2026

Directed by Marcus Laban

Daddy Long Legs (Musical)

March 20-22, 26-29, 2026

Directed by N'Jeri Nicholson

SYT (Stagecrafters Youth Theatre) Productions:

Beetlejuice, Jr. (Musical)

July 25-27, 31 - August 3, 2025

Directed by Scott Steiger

The Phantom Tollbooth (Fantasy)

December 18-21, 2025

Directed by Theresa Williams

Tickets & More Information:

Season tickets and individual show tickets will be available soon. Visit stagecrafters.org for updates, ticket sales, and audition announcements.

“From classic stories to modern favorites, this season is packed with unforgettable moments that will delight, inspire, and entertain,” said Carolin. “We can't wait to welcome audiences for this incredible milestone year.”

