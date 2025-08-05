FIM Reveals Fall Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As summer winds down, FIM is looking ahead to its 2025-26 season, continuing its long-standing commitment to showcasing artists rooted in Flint, Genesee County and surrounding communities. The summer-to-fall transition marks both an ending and a new beginning.

From front lawns to symphonic stages, local emerging and professional performers will remain center stage across FIM venues and programs. Whether through performances by distinguished faculty from FIM Flint School of Performing Arts or plays by budding youth actors, FIM provides a wide range of opportunities for area actors, musicians and dancers to bring the power of the performing arts to their community.

“We believe the performing arts are more than entertainment. They're a powerful force for transformation. Our line-up of artists from right here in our own front yard is packed with incredible variety. We're intentional about spotlighting creators with deep community ties because, when given room to grow, creativity can lead to incredible things,” said Rodney Lontine, FIM president and CEO.

FIM summer youth programs will take a final bow with the Flint Youth Theatre's production of “The Hobbit” Aug. 8 at FIM Dort Music Center, followed by the final Summer Stars showcase, Battle of the Beats, on Aug. 21 at On the Bricks. August is also a time of transition to the FIM 2025-26 season, however, as music lovers begin enjoying this year's Flint Under the Stars series. It will return to the FIM Capitol Theatre Aug. 20 with Nosey Parker and special guest Audrey Dupuis and will continue on the third Wednesday of each month through May 2026. Flint Under the Stars gives growing performers an elevated professional opportunity to play in the same unforgettable setting as big-name touring acts.

“We're beyond excited to be part of this series and to hit the stage at the iconic Capitol Theatre. It honestly feels like a dream. As a band that started right here in Flint, getting the chance to perform at a venue with so much heart and history means the world to us,” shared Kayla McAuley, Nosey Parker lead singer. “This opportunity feels like a full-circle moment; a celebration of everything we've poured into our music and this city.”

Here are more performances from Genesee County-based artists that patrons can expect to see yet this year:

FSPA Faculty Concert Series

Monthly concerts featuring esteemed FSPA faculty artists will return Oct. 17 at MacArthur Recital Hall with intimate performances of classical, jazz and contemporary works. All concerts are free with registration.

“The Nutcracker”

This beloved holiday tradition will take the stage at FIM Whiting Auditorium for its 50th anniversary production on Dec. 6-7, with student ballet dancers from the Flint School of Performing Arts and Flint Youth Ballet. Performers also include professional guest artists from national ballet companies as well as professional artistry from members of the Flint Symphony Orchestra. For 50 years, the FSPA production of “The Nutcracker” has remained the only one of its kind to use a full professional orchestra and one of few in the nation to play the complete, unabridged score. In addition to the special collaboration between youth and professional performers that has long set this production apart, FIM is also planning updates to the historic costume designs in honor of the anniversary. Additional celebratory activities for the community are also in the works, including a special alumni event and an historic “Nutcracker” display at Sloan Museum.

Holiday Pops: Home for the Holidays

A tradition that has been loved for more than two decades returns to Whiting Auditorium Dec. 21 for an evening of festive music and holiday joy. Flint's own Flint Symphony Orchestra, led by guest conductor Abdiel Vázquez, will be joined by internationally acclaimed guest soprano vocalist Meghan Picerno, best known for her role as Christine in the world-famous Broadway hit The Phantom of the Opera.

The cherished event wouldn't be complete without the homegrown efforts of the Flint Symphony Chorus and Flint Youth Chorus which will round out the heartwarming performance of classic carols and contemporary favorites.