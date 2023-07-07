EXCEPTION TO THE RULE Comes to Face Off Theatre Next Week

Face Off Theatre Company will bring the very first production of Exception To The Rule to West Michigan audiences. In this tight, ninety-minute comedy, unexpected occurrences and opportunities arise when six high school students find themselves in detention.

With equal parts humor and suspense, the play asks, “How do you make it through detention?” In the worst high school in the city, six Black students are stuck in Room 111. They flirt. They fight. They tease. Should they follow the rules and stay put, or find an escape? Are the walls keeping them in, or are stronger forces at play?

Managing Artistic Director Marissa Harrington adds, “Face Off Theatre Company's theme for the Season is "Stronger Together". This piece was chosen because we believe at the root of REAL change, influence, and collaboration is EMPATHY.

Exception to the Rule is a comedy that allows us to unpack the systems that continue to be called into question and that impact all of us as a community.”

This regional premiere production is directed by Arizsia Staton. Arizsia is an Actor, Educator, and Director with a Master of Fine Arts from the University of California, Irvine, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Western Michigan University.

The production stars a cast with actors both familiar and new to Kalamazoo stages: Nikita Jackson (Erica), Jared Pittman (Abdul), Ashani Jewell (Mikayla), Xavier Bolden (Tommy), Delanti Hall (Dayrin) and Milan Levy (Dasani).

Exception To The Rule runs for one week only Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm with Sunday offering a matinee at 2:00 pm. Face Off Theatre Company continues its mission to ensure live theatre is accessible to all. Therefore, tickets are on a pay-what-you-wish model. Tickets are available for purchase at Click Here or at the theatre starting one hour prior to curtain time.

For this production Face Off Theatre Company will be hosting special nights welcoming students on Thursday, July 13, Black Greek Night on Friday, July 14, Community Organization and Businesses Night on Saturday, July 15, and the Arts Community on Sunday, July 16.

Face Off Theatre Company and this production of Exception To The Rule is made possible thanks to the generosity of The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, The Stryker Foundation, Irving S. Gilmore Foundation, and the Kalamazoo Community Foundation.