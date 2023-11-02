Disney's ALADDIN At DeVos Performance Hall On Sale Today

The hit Broadway musical comedy finds its way to DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids January 16-21, 2024. 

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Disney's ALADDIN At DeVos Performance Hall On Sale Today

Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, and Broadway Grand Rapids announced today that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney's Aladdin will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. EST. The hit Broadway musical comedy finds its way to DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids January 16-21, 2024. 

Ticket buyers are reminded that Broadway Grand Rapids and DeVos Performance Hall are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Broadway Grand Rapids and DeVos Performance Hall are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years. Having played over 3,000 performances, the New York production is among the Top 20 longest runs in Broadway history. 

Hailed by The New York Times as “fabulous and extravagant,” the Broadway production has broken 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned nine additional productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed nearly 20 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and on tour across North America, as well as in Japan and Spain, with a UK tour launching in November 2023 and a new production in Seoul, South Korea opening in Fall 2024. 

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).   

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance.  This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song.  The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira.  The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen KellyJohn MacInnis is the associate choreographer, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager. Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

The current North American tour has played in over 40 cities to more than a half million people since launching in October 2022.  A previous tour played to an additional nearly 3 million patrons.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour.




