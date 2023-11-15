DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre January 27

Dinosaur World Live brings prehistoric adventure to the Fisher Theatre in January.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Back by popular demand, DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE, the interactive children's theatre show that brings dinosaurs to life on stage, returns to the U.S.A for its second major tour followed by a tour of Canada. The show will be visiting the Fisher Theatre on Saturday, January 27 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 24 and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m. and at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon. 

Now an international smash hit, following five UK tours including two summer seasons at London's Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre (2018 and 2023) and Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre (2019); a major tour of the U.S.A (2022) and Ireland (2023) and forthcoming tours of China and Australia, DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE has delighted critics and audiences alike, from all ages 3 and above.

Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including every child's favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops. The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. She is bringing her pre-historic pals to the Fisher Theatre for Detroiters to meet. Warning: some of these dinosaurs aren't as docile as they seem!

 

The 2024 North American touring cast presents: Selin Balcioglu (Miranda), Gary Mitchinson (Puppeteer / Puppet Captain & Puppet Technician), James Blake-Butler (Puppeteer / Puppet Technician), Daisy Franks (Puppeteer / Understudy Miranda), Ross Lennon (Puppeteer) and William Uden (Puppeteer).

DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE is written and directed by Derek Bond (Sweet Charity, Manchester Theatre Awards 2017 winner, Little Shop of Horrors Manchester Royal Exchange). The creative team includes: Puppet Designer Max Humphries (National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Cirque de Soleil); Puppet Director Laura Cubitt (Running Wild, Chichester Festival Theatre; Don Quixote, RSC; War Horse NT Berlin); Puppetry Consultant Toby Olié (for The National Theatre: Elephantom, Peter Pan, The Light Princess, Hansel & Gretel, NT: 50 Years on Stage and also the original hind puppeteer of Joey in War Horse); Set & Costume Designer James Perkins; Lighting Designer John Maddox and Sound Designer Tom Mann. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment.

For more information visit: www.dinosaurworldlive.com

Running Time: 50 minutes plus a 15 minute post-show meet and greet with the dinosaurs

DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE is coming to the Fisher Theatre on Saturday, January 27 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale on Friday, November 24. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m. and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871- 1132.

Performance schedules, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit urges patrons to use caution when purchasing tickets online through a site other than BroadwayInDetroit.com. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com.




