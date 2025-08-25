COME FROM AWAY Opens In September At Farmers Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Farmers Alley Theatre will open its 18th season with the inspirational musical Come From Away, beginning performances September 25 and running through at least October 12, with additional performances already added due to high demand. Following a triumphant Season 17 of sold-out shows and extensions, the company is poised to raise the bar once again with this uplifting story of humanity in the face of tragedy.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, the residents of Gander, Newfoundland, welcomed thousands of stranded passengers after U.S. airspace was shut down, turning their small town into an international refuge. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the townspeople offered food, shelter, and music, showing that compassion can transcend fear. Blending humor, empathy, and a soaring score, Come From Away reminds us of the extraordinary kindness possible in ordinary people.

Award-winning director Kathy Mulay, who helmed last season’s extended hits Jersey Boys and Beautiful, returns to lead this production. “Come From Away is more than a historical retelling—it’s a timely and universal reminder that in the midst of fear and uncertainty, compassion and community still shine through,” Mulay said. “In our intimate space, the immediacy and urgency of the story will resonate even more deeply, and I know this talented group of artists will create something truly special together.”

The cast blends national talent with local favorites. Christopher C. Minor (Rent) returns as Kevin J, Curt Denham (Working) as Claude, and Brandon Ruiter (Jersey Boys, Beautiful) as Kevin T. Newcomers include Melrose Johnson as Hannah, Lottie Mae Prenevost as Beverley, and Christan Andrews as Bob. Farmers Alley favorites round out the ensemble: co-founder and choreographer Denene Mulay (Spelling Bee, Fun Home) as Diane, Michael Morrison (Beautiful) as Nick, Shannon Hill (School of Rock) as Bonnie, and Steve Brubaker (Ride the Cyclone) as Oz. Brooklyn Moore makes her Farmers Alley debut as Janice, and Janine Chesak-Black appears as Beulah.

The production team includes Brendan Vincent (Ride the Cyclone, Beautiful) returning as music director with a live band, and Denene Mulay once again serving as choreographer. Executive Director Rob Weiner noted, “To say this show has been on our radar for some time would be an understatement. I saw it in New York several years ago and was immediately enraptured. It’s a story about the power of community and hope during some of our darkest moments. That feels extremely timely and important to share with our audience.”

Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Additional matinees are scheduled for Saturday, September 27 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 4 at 2:00 p.m. The preview performance on September 25 is already sold out. Tickets range from $25–$56, with $20 student tickets available for all performances. Farmers Alley offers a 15% discount for military/veterans and teachers (with ID), as well as rush tickets beginning one hour before curtain—$20 for adults and $10 for students, subject to availability.

An American Sign Language–interpreted performance will take place on Saturday, October 4 at 2:00 p.m., generously sponsored by Barbara A. Rider and Fred W. Sammons. Tickets are available at farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the box office at 269-343-2727