CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre

Broadway In Detroit will present TheaterWorksUSA's, Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical based on the popular book series by Dav Pilkey. Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical will play Detroit's Fisher Theatre for three performances on May 10 – 11.

Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog have started an epic club to teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to make their own comics! Their fishy father Flippy is overjoyed that his kids will learn to unleash their creativity, but when the frogs' constant bickering and outrageous imaginations send their comics comically off the rails, Flippy flips out! Will the club survive? Will the frogs ever get along? And will creativity finally save the day? All will be answered in this madcap musical based on Dav Pilkey's irreverently hilarious book series. Recommended for ages 5+

