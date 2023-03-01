Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway In Detroit Announces Subscription Test Drive

The event is on Friday, March 10.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Broadway In Detroit has announced their first ever Subscription Test Drive event. Theatre fans are invited to visit the Fisher Theatre and personally select their seat for the 2023-24 subscription season. The Subscription Test Drive event will take place at the Fisher Theatre on Friday, March 10 between 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. This is a free event open to the public. For more information, click HERE.

"We are delighted to invite theatre fans to Broadway In Detroit's Subscription test drive event" says Jamie Budgett, Broadway In Detroit's General Manager. "This is a unique opportunity to learn all about the benefits of becoming a subscriber and hand picking the seat that's best for you for the upcoming season and beyond!"

Patrons are invited to take a tour of the theatre and have a chance to see the stage from each unique seat location. There will be live entertainment, complimentary snacks and soft drinks, and Happy Hour bar service, with all alcoholic drinks at half-price. The theatre's private Ambassador and Fisher Lounges will be open to the public.

Amazing benefits of being a Broadway In Detroit Subscriber include always getting the best seats in the house, at the best price, prior to any show's public on sale. Subscribers have the same seats for each season show, get priority access to buy additional tickets for season shows and extra attractions, participate in exclusive subscriber-only events, and enjoy full exchange privileges at no charge. If a subscriber is unable to attend their purchased date, they have at least 15 other performances they can exchange into, giving them total flexibility to see the best of Broadway. Another added benefit for subscribers is the ability to post tickets for sale, or forward tickets to friends or clients up to two hours before show time via their Broadway In Detroit account. Parking at the Fisher Theatre is included in the subscription price and only subscribers have an opportunity to pre-purchase discounted parking for Detroit Opera House performances.

The 2023-24 Subscription Season starts at $289. The seven subscription shows include SIX The Musical, Company, Funny Girl, Mrs. Doubtfire, Disney's Frozen, Wicked and Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird.

More information on becoming a Broadway In Detroit subscriber is available online at broadwayindetroit.com/season or by calling Broadway In Detroit at (313) 872-1000, ext. 0.
Individual tickets and group sales for these productions will go on sale at a future date.



