Broadway Grand Rapids Adds Six Additional Board Members

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced the newest additions to the board of directors! BGR proudly welcomes six outstanding business and community leaders, each bringing a rich tapestry of experience and expertise. With their invaluable contributions, Broadway Grand Rapids is poised to strengthen its commitment to West Michigan, delivering the finest of Broadway productions and fostering meaningful connections with our diverse local audience. 

The new board members include:

Julie Brinks: General Manager, WOOD TV

Brian Gilbert:  Chief Operating Officer, Center for Rehabilitation Therapy 

Kyla King: VP Individual Markets, Priority Health

Grant Pecor: Attorney & Partner, Barnes & Thornburg

Mary Slafkosky: Vice President of College Advancement, Grand Rapids Community College 

Monica Steimle- App: Senior Vice President, Rockford Construction 

The new members join existing board members: Christina Arnold, Dr. Tammy Born Huizenga, Marcia Boyce, Sandra Carroll, Rob DeGroot, Caitlin Farrell, Dan Fuller, Arlen-Dean Gaddy, Maureen Hale, Omar Hall, Steve Hawks, Jeff Helminski, Susan Jandernoa, India Manns, Rachel Laug, Paul McMahon, Michael McNinch, Ken Parrish (Chair), Tim Pietryga, Suzanne Schulz, George Sharpe, Jr., David Skidmore, Rich Sorota, Rebecca Steketee, Scott Webb, and Amanda Williams. 

We look forward to an exciting and successful 35th Anniversary season ahead, as we work together to shape a vibrant and inclusive cultural landscape for our community. 



RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Shakespeare Royal Oak Opens 22nd Season This Thursday In Starr Jaycee Park Photo
Shakespeare Royal Oak Opens 22nd Season This Thursday In Starr Jaycee Park

Shakespeare Royal Oak returns to Starr Jaycee Park for its 22nd season Thursday night as Love's Labors Lost opens for two weekends of performances through Sunday, August 6.

2
MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Play The Fisher Theatre in November Photo
MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Play The Fisher Theatre in November

Broadway In Detroit has announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at the Fisher Theatre will go on sale Friday, August 18 at 10:00 a.m. MRS. DOUBTFIRE will be at the Fisher Theatre November 14 – 26 as part of Broadway In Detroit's 2023-24 Subscription Season.

3
A CARPENTERS CHRISTMAS Comes to Miller Auditorium This Holiday Season Photo
A CARPENTERS CHRISTMAS Comes to Miller Auditorium This Holiday Season

Miller Auditorium's PNC Spotlight Series presents Lisa Rock, a dedicated artist, in re-creating the true sound of the Carpenters in a holiday concert, A Carpenters Christmas. While the Carpenters are known for over a dozen chart topping hits and memorable songs of the 70s, they also won over fans with their Christmas celebrations. 

4
COMPANY Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in October Photo
COMPANY Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in October

Broadway In Detroit will present the thrilling Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's COMPANY, winner of five 2022 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4 for 2 weeks of performances October 17 – 29 at the Fisher Theatre.

