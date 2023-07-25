Broadway Grand Rapids Adds Six Additional Board Members

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced the newest additions to the board of directors! BGR proudly welcomes six outstanding business and community leaders, each bringing a rich tapestry of experience and expertise. With their invaluable contributions, Broadway Grand Rapids is poised to strengthen its commitment to West Michigan, delivering the finest of Broadway productions and fostering meaningful connections with our diverse local audience.

The new board members include:

Julie Brinks: General Manager, WOOD TV

Brian Gilbert: Chief Operating Officer, Center for Rehabilitation Therapy

Kyla King: VP Individual Markets, Priority Health

Grant Pecor: Attorney & Partner, Barnes & Thornburg

Mary Slafkosky: Vice President of College Advancement, Grand Rapids Community College

Monica Steimle- App: Senior Vice President, Rockford Construction

The new members join existing board members: Christina Arnold, Dr. Tammy Born Huizenga, Marcia Boyce, Sandra Carroll, Rob DeGroot, Caitlin Farrell, Dan Fuller, Arlen-Dean Gaddy, Maureen Hale, Omar Hall, Steve Hawks, Jeff Helminski, Susan Jandernoa, India Manns, Rachel Laug, Paul McMahon, Michael McNinch, Ken Parrish (Chair), Tim Pietryga, Suzanne Schulz, George Sharpe, Jr., David Skidmore, Rich Sorota, Rebecca Steketee, Scott Webb, and Amanda Williams.

We look forward to an exciting and successful 35th Anniversary season ahead, as we work together to shape a vibrant and inclusive cultural landscape for our community.