Barn Theatre Opens Box Office and Reveals Season 79 Lineup

The Barn Theatre has announced the official opening of its box office and the launch of its 79th season of live theatre. Following the Memorial Day holiday, the theatre begins the season with its annual Benefit Gala and three productions scheduled throughout the month of June.

The Benefit Gala will be held on Saturday, May 31 and features Barnie Bullsh*tters ~ STILL B.S.'ing, a one-night-only sequel to the Barn's hit live game show. This event will feature performances from Barn Theatre legends Robert Newman and Eric Petersen, along with fan favorites Penelope Alex, Charlie King, and Patrick Hunter. Attendees can expect an evening of live and silent auctions, entertainment, and optional pre-show reception. Tickets are available at barntheatreschool.org.

Twelve Angry Men | June 3–8

A compelling courtroom drama exploring themes of justice and doubt. Starring Robert Newman and Eric Petersen.

Rated PG

What is Murder? | June 10–15

An original murder mystery comedy set within a live game show. Includes audience participation and fast-paced humor.

Rated PG

The Addams Family | June 17–29

The Broadway musical based on the beloved characters. Starring Robert Newman as Gomez Addams.

Rated PG

Tickets for all productions are available online. Each show runs for one week only, with the exception of The Addams Family, which has a 2-week run.

The Barn Theatre will also reopen its Rehearsal Shed Bar Show, offering post-performance cabaret-style entertainment. Reservations are strongly recommended and subject to availability.

The 2025 Barn Theatre Coupon Booklet is also now on sale. The booklet offers flexible admission options for patrons wishing to attend multiple shows or plan group outings.

For ticketing and additional information, visit barntheatreschool.org or contact the box office directly.

