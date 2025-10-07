BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Midland Center for the Arts Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BLUE MAN GROUP will return to Midland Center for the Arts Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, 2026, with five performances of their brand-new North American Tour. Audiences will rock, laugh and party as the iconic bald and blue trio explore music, comedy and surprises at every turn.

The beloved production will continue to showcase classic Blue Man favorites along with brand new content including the addition of a new character exclusive to the current Tour. The “Rockstar” is a dynamic multi-instrumentalist with striking blue hair who will join the Blue Men in creating a multi-sensory experience fans can remember for years to come. Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interactions and hilarious absurdity, showgoers will join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

BLUE MAN GROUP continues to redefine live entertainment through their combination of rhythmic artistry, groundbreaking technology and immersive audience interaction. The upcoming tour showcases over three decades of creative evolution, with the iconic trio continuing their legacy as innovators of experimental performance while consistently delivering their signature blend of musical innovation, visual spectacle and spontaneous humor that has captivated millions of fans worldwide.