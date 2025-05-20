BERT & TRIXIE VISIT THE VET To Have World Premiere at Purple Rose Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) has announced the final production of their 34th season, “Bert & Trixie Visit the Vet” a World Premiere comedy written by Matt Letscher. Tickets are on sale now.

Four pets in a veterinarian's waiting room plan an escape when they suspect one of them is in danger. A comedy about what it means to truly be free.

This production of “Bert & Trixie Visit the Vet” contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

A Michigan native and proud Wolverine, “Bert & Trixie Visit the Vet” playwright, Matt Letscher, began writing for PRTC in 2006 with his Red Scare farce, “Sea of Fools.” An award-winning playwright and actor, his play “Demolition” garnered the 2025 StageRaw Award for Best Playwriting after an extended run in LA and “Gaps in the Fossil Record” received the 2015 Edgerton Foundation's New Play Award for its production at the Purple Rose. As an actor, Matt has appeared on Broadway and regionally in the world premieres of plays by Neil Simon, Howard Korder, Julia Cho, Jeff Daniels, Kate Robin, Beth Henley and Lanford Wilson. He's been a company member of Pacific Resident Theatre in Venice, California for 25 years, appearing in productions of “Tonight at 8:30,” “On Approval”, and “Cigarettes and Chocolate” and receiving an LADCC Best Actor Award for the title role in “Anatol.” Film credits include Michael Bay's “13 Hours,” Spike Jonze's “Her,” Martin Campbell's “The Mask of Zorro” and the upcoming indie, “Shattered Ice.” TV credits include series regular and recurring roles on “Narcos: Mexico,” “The Alienist,” “The Flash,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Scandal” and the recent spinoffs “Suits: LA” and “Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.” Matt is thrilled to be returning to the Purple Rose and deeply grateful for its support through the years.

Directed by Rhiannon Ragland, the cast features Mark Colson* (Detroit), Jamie Elvey* (Okemos), Maria Ru-djen* (Royal Oak), John Seibert* (Ann Arbor), Meghan VanArsdalen* (Ann Arbor), Jonathan West* (Belleville). Set Design by Sarah Pearline, Properties Design by Danna Segrest, Costume Design by Shelby Newport, Lighting Design by Noele Stollmack, Sound Design by Brad Phillips. Stefanie Din* is the Stage Manager and Mary Toth* and Jennifer Lowe* are the Assistant Stage Managers.

*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

Performance Schedule

Performances of “Bert & Trixie Visit the Vet” at The Purple Rose run from Friday, June 20 through Sunday, August 31, 2025. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, June 26, with talkbacks June 20-25. The press opening is Friday, June 27 at 8:00pm.

Special Events and Partnerships

On July 3, 10, & 24 and August 7, 14, & 28 at 4:30-6:30pm, there will be adoption events located at the Purple Rose in partnership with Cascades Humane Society. Animals available for adoption will be on site at the theatre.

On the Saturday evening performance of August 2nd, there will be a “30s & 40s Meetup Night,” a mixer with discounted tickets for anyone age 30-49 to make new friends with a cocktail hour and food truck at Ugly Dog Distillery (Chelsea, MI), followed by the performance. Those interested can call the Box Office at (734) 433-7673 to reserve a ticket.

For more information about these special events, email caitlin@purplerosetheatre.org.

Ticket Information

Performances are Wednesday - Sunday at The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118. The performance calendar can be found HERE.

Ticket prices start at $30 with special discounts for seniors, patrons 30 years or younger, members of the military, teachers, and groups (12+).

For more information or to make reservations call (734) 433-7673 or go to www.purplerosetheatre.org.

Comments

