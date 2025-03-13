BEETLEJUICE, CLUE, and More Set For Miller Auditorium's 2025-26 Broadway Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miller Auditorium has announced its 2025-26 Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Series. Kicking off the series with a Broadway Special just in time for the holiday season, Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is a heartwarming holiday show that promises fun for the whole family, followed by Broadway’s longest-running American musical, CHICAGO The Musical in January. Next, the hilarious whodunit Clue brings mystery and mayhem to Miller Auditorium’s Zhang Theatre. The season continues with the powerful and inspiring TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, celebrating the unstoppable Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s rise to fame. The season finishes off with the hauntingly hilarious Broadway smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE in May.

Miller Auditorium presents the best of Broadway in Kalamazoo! Secure your preferred seats for each of these Broadway shows by becoming a Zhang Broadway in West Michigan subscriber.

Returning subscribers enjoy priority access to tickets throughout the year, starting with the renewal of their current seats. The deadline to renew is April 11, 2025. New Subscriptions will be available for purchase beginning June 3, 2025. Miller Auditorium’s 2025-26 Broadway season package prices start as low as $179 (approximately $45 a ticket). Subscription payment plans are available to patrons who subscribe by May 1, 2025.

Zhang Broadway in West Michigan subscribers enjoy a great variety of benefits. Be among the first to know about upcoming special programming such as concerts, comedy, and more. For more information, contact the Miller Auditorium Box Office at (269) 387-2300 or online at millerauditorium.com. Miller Auditorium’s 2025-26 Spotlight Series events will be announced at a later date, along with single ticket on-sale dates for the Broadway Season.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

November 7-8, 2025

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation which features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and helps remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season. Don’t miss what The New York Times calls “AN EXTRAORDINARY PERFORMANCE! 100 times better than any bedtime story.”

CHICAGO The Musical

January 20-21, 2026

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago’s Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail’s most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

Clue

February 4-5, 2026

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate who dun it that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

March 3-4, 2026

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA–The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

BEETLEJUICE

May 8-10, 2026

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Kalamazoo.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

Comments