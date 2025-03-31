BALLET BIARRITZ: THE SEASONS Comes To Wharton Center This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Be whisked into the night with Ballet Biarritz and their most recent work, The Seasons. Wharton Center is only one of seven tour stops The Seasons will make in the United States.

Under the expert direction of Thierry Malandain, the Ballet Biarritz company fosters the intricate fusion of classical technique and contemporary dance to audiences across the globe. Malandain's innovation choreography has earned him countless awards including the Taglioni European Ballet Award for Best Choreographer, and the SACD Prize for Choreography Section.

In The Seasons, Ballet Biarritz will portray a series of paintings by Antoine Watteau through supreme elegance, gorgeous geometry, and captivating design. Following dance set to Antonio Vivaldi's beloved The Four Seasons, the program explores the relationship between humanity and the natural world.

In addition to the performance, join us for MEGA BARRE with Malandain Ballet Biarritz at Wharton Center on Monday, April 28, at 6PM. This free, fun, large scale dance event is designed to demystify the experience of ballet barre exercised for non-dancers and beginners, while also providing coaching tips and technique refreshers for more experienced dancers. MEGA BARRE is open to all ages 6 and up. Participants 14 and under must have a parent or guardian present.

Fill out the following form by Friday, April 11 to participate.

https://bit.ly/MegaBarre

