BABA Comes to Williamston Theatre

Williamston Theatre will present the Michigan Premiere of Baba by Denmo Ibrahim. Performances begin Thursday, April 24 and run through Sunday, May 25. Tickets are now on sale.

Audience favorite Sarab Kamoo (Be Here Now, 9 Parts of Desire) portrays both characters in a tender and touching father-daughter tale. 1980’s, Manhattan. Trapped in the absurd circus of the office of US Passport & Immigration, Mohammed, an Egyptian immigrant, pleads his case – a passport for his little girl. 2010’s, JFK Int’l Airport. His daughter Layla embarks on a journey halfway across the world in hopes of reclaiming the lost pieces of her culture, her father, and herself. A heartwarming family reunion thirty years in the making.

The Director of Baba is Williamston Theatre’s Artistic Director Tony Caselli (Thirst, Maytag Virgin). The Production Team includes Scenic Design by Ranae Selmeyer, Lighting Design by Sam Schikora, Costume Design by Camille Charara, Sound Design by Julia Garlotte (Maytag Virgin, Be Here Now), Prop/Set Dressing Design by Michelle Raymond (A Very Williamston Christmas, Thirst), and Projections Design by Sarah Webb. The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (A Case for the Existence of God, A Very Williamston Christmas).

Performances for Baba will run from April 24 through May 25. The schedule for the first week of performances: Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00PM. The schedule for the remaining performances: Thursday at 2:00PM, Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 2:00PM and 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:00PM.

The first four performances of Baba are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, May 2 at 7:30PM. The Conversation Sunday is May 18 immediately following the 2:00PM performance.

